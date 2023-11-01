Visa Responds To Media Reports Of Ban On Russian Citizens Opening Accounts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Visa's
main mission is to ensure and protect safe and reliable global
commerce in accordance with local laws and regulations in all
countries where it operates, the company told Trend.
"We remind Visa participants on a regular basis of the
importance of adhering to Visa Rules and legislation in the
jurisdictions where they conduct their activities. This is crucial
for the payment ecosystem's integrity and security. A Visa issuer
must not solicit consumers or issue Visa cards outside of the
jurisdiction in which it has a license to undertake card issuance
activities, according to Visa Rules. This rule has been in place
for many years and is followed in all districts. All Visa goods
must be issued in line with Visa Rules and current legislation,
including Know Your Client and Anti-Money Laundering standards,"
the company said.
It was previously reported in the media and on social
media that the Visa international payment system sent notifications
to banks in bordering countries warning of a prohibition on opening
accounts for Russian Federation nationals. At the same time, the
corporation allegedly offered a one-million-dollar fee for each
card that violated the injunction.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107351052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.