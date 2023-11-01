Visa Responds To Media Reports Of Ban On Russian Citizens Opening Accounts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Visa's main mission is to ensure and protect safe and reliable global commerce in accordance with local laws and regulations in all countries where it operates, the company told Trend.

"We remind Visa participants on a regular basis of the importance of adhering to Visa Rules and legislation in the jurisdictions where they conduct their activities. This is crucial for the payment ecosystem's integrity and security. A Visa issuer must not solicit consumers or issue Visa cards outside of the jurisdiction in which it has a license to undertake card issuance activities, according to Visa Rules. This rule has been in place for many years and is followed in all districts. All Visa goods must be issued in line with Visa Rules and current legislation, including Know Your Client and Anti-Money Laundering standards," the company said.

It was previously reported in the media and on social media that the Visa international payment system sent notifications to banks in bordering countries warning of a prohibition on opening accounts for Russian Federation nationals. At the same time, the corporation allegedly offered a one-million-dollar fee for each card that violated the injunction.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel