Supply Exceeds Demand At Most Currency Auctions Of Central Bank Of Azerbaijan

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Supply has exceeded demand at 99 percent of currency auctions held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) since the beginning of the year, Trend reports via the CBA.

