Kazakhstan, France To Boost Co-Op On Critical Minerals Via Declaration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Kazakhstan and
France intend to cooperate on critical minerals, Trend reports.
In this regard, a joint declaration was signed in the presence
of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of
France Emmanuel Macron in Astana.
From January through August 2023, trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1
percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).
Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August
2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports
to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted
to $881.8 million.
Kazakhstan holds a prominent position as a leading global
producer and exporter of uranium, and it stands as a significant
partner for France in this domain. The mining company KATCO, a
joint venture of French Orano and Kazatomprom, is actively
developing uranium deposits in the Moinkum and Tortkuduk regions in
southern Kazakhstan. The annual production capacity is estimated at
4,000 tons.
Since 2008, the Kazakh-French joint venture has successfully
produced over 49,000 tons of uranium. Analysts note that Kazakhstan
currently holds the title of the world's largest exporter and
holder of uranium reserves, contributing to 46 percent of global
uranium production.
Approximately 14 percent of the world's proven uranium reserves
are concentrated within Kazakhstan, with the country's total proven
reserves estimated at over 700,000 tons of uranium.
