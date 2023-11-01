Tajikistan And Azerbaijan Ready To Boost Bilateral Agricultural Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 1. Tajikistan
and Azerbaijan are ready to facilitate the development of bilateral
cooperation in the field of agriculture, Trend reports.
The statement was made during the meeting between the Ambassador
of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurakhmon, and Azerbaijan's
Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, that
cooperation includes personnel training, education, and the
exchange of experiences in the digitalization of agriculture, as
well as the organization of the second meeting of ministerial
working groups.
Tajikistan's ambassador previously told Trend that priority
areas for economic cooperation between the countries include
metallurgy, agriculture, energy, light industry, transport,
communications, and the financial sector.
According to State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade
turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan amounted to $4.534
million from January through September 2023, or 0.10 percent of
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CIS countries. The trade value
rose by 15 percent compared to the same period in 2022, when it
stood at $3.942 million.

