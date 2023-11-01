Tajikistan And Azerbaijan Ready To Boost Bilateral Agricultural Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 1. Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are ready to facilitate the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, Trend reports.

The statement was made during the meeting between the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurakhmon, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, that cooperation includes personnel training, education, and the exchange of experiences in the digitalization of agriculture, as well as the organization of the second meeting of ministerial working groups.

Tajikistan's ambassador previously told Trend that priority areas for economic cooperation between the countries include metallurgy, agriculture, energy, light industry, transport, communications, and the financial sector.

According to State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan amounted to $4.534 million from January through September 2023, or 0.10 percent of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CIS countries. The trade value rose by 15 percent compared to the same period in 2022, when it stood at $3.942 million.