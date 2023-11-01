Russia Uses Lancets To Attack Priority Targets British Intel Report

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Lancet small one-way-attack uncrewed aerial systems (OWA UAVs) have highly likely been one of the most effective new capabilities that Russia has fielded in Ukraine over the last 12 months.

The British Ministry of Defence reported this on X social network with reference to intelligence data.

As noted, Lancets are designed to be piloted over enemy territory, waiting until a target is identified, before diving towards it and detonating. Lancets are manufactured by the ZALA Aero Group that also makes Orlan 10 UAVs which Russia often deploys alongside Lancet to spot targets.

The British intelligence underscores that Ukraine has also experienced success with small OWA UAVs.

It is noted that Russia deploys Lancets to attack priority targets and they have become increasingly prominent in the key counter-battery fight, striking enemy artillery.

“Traditionally, Russia has used small UAVs mainly for reconnaissance. With its attack capability, Lancet has been a step change in how Russia uses this category of weapons,” reads the report.