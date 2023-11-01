Invaders Shelling Center Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are shelling the central part of Kherson.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Russian occupation forces are attacking Kherson!" he wrote.
As reported, the enemy fired at the Kherson region at night, there are dead and injured.
