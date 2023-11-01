MFA: Ukraine Starts Preparing For Evacuation Of Citizens From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has begun the preparatory phase of the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Gaza Strip as the Egyptian authorities allowed the departure of foreigners.

"Since the Egyptian authorities made a decision to allow the departure of foreigners from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing point, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, other involved agencies, and Ukrainian embassies in the region have begun the preparatory phase for the evacuation of Ukrainians," Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko posted on Facebook .

He noted that the list of those willing to leave had been updated. Currently, there are 358 people, mostly women and children, on the list and everyone is being contacted. Also, the Ukrainian side sent an official request to the involved parties for the issuance of permits to leave the Palestinian enclave and transit through Egyptian territory and awaits approval.

Documents have been prepared for Ukrainians who do not have valid travel documents, the necessary transport has been booked and a group of diplomats has been formed to arrive at the border with the Gaza Strip to help our citizens on the ground, Nikolenko added.

The spokesperson emphasized that, according to the Egyptian side, the departure of foreigners from the Gaza Strip would be carried out in alphabetical order, according to their citizenship.

"We are working to get our people out as soon as possible. The issue is under the personal control of Minister Dmytro Kuleba," the diplomat stressed.

The evacuation of foreign citizens from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing point between Gaza and Egypt began on Wednesday.