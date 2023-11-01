Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Two Russian Kh-59 Missiles In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down two Kh-59 guided air missiles that Russian troops used to attack the Odesa region early on Wednesday, November 1.

Ukraine's southern defense forces said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the southern regions from the air. This morning, tactical aircraft flying over the Black Sea fired two Kh-59 guided air missiles at the Odesa region," the post reads.

Ukrainian air defenses intercept one missile, 18 Shahed drones overnight - Air Force

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted both targets over the sea.

On the night of October 31 to November 1, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure and military facilities with 20 Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs and a Kh-59 guided air missile. Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 18 drones and the missile.