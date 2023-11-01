Number Of Casualties In Nikopol Shelling Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to updated information, six people were injured in Nikopol as a result of the morning shelling.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

" Six people were injured in the morning attack on Nikopol. According to updated information, a 59-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were also injured," Lysak wrote.

It is noted that a pharmacy, two shops, and a five-story building were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that a person was killed and four others were injured in Nikopol, in the Dnipro region, as a result of a kamikaze drone attack.