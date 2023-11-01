TURKSOY Theatres' Directors Sign Joint Declaration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The 9th meeting of the Council of Directors of TURKSOY State
Theatres member states has been held in Shusha.
The meeting was organized within the 1st TURKSOY International
Theatre Festival in Shusha and Baku, Azernews reports.
The theatre festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of
national leader Heydar Aliyev and the announcement of the city of
Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.
The festival also marks the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani
professional national theatre and the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY
(International Organization of Turkic Culture).
Before the meeting, the guests got acquainted with the sights
and picturesque nature of Shusha city. The delegation was briefed
about the history of the city and Shusha Castle.
Shusha Castle is considered one of the city's most iconic
monuments. The historical core was named "Panahabad fortress".
In 1753, Panah Ali Khan enacted a decree on the reconstruction
of Shusha Castle amid unfavorable geographical position of Bayat
and Shahbulag castles. So, the center of the Garabagh khanate was
transferred to Shusha Castle.
The castle has a strategically favorable location. The monument
is constructed in the Arran style of architecture. Mainly, the
local stone, lime, and yolk mixture were used in the construction
of the Shusha castle. During the occupation, the fortress walls
were subjected to Armenian vandalism.
Shusha Castle walls were built with four gates. The main gate
was facing north towards the road to Ganja, and was therefore named
Ganja Gate.
The Ganja Gate bears architectural importance and is often
mentioned among other significant 279 attributes of the Shusha
State Historical and Architectural Reserve.
A battle tower is placed on the walls of the fortress every 50
metres. During the attack of Agha Mohammad Khan Qajar, the walls of
the fortress collapsed as a result of artillery fire.
The guide of the Shusha State Nature Reserve also spoke about
other historical and natural sites in Shusha, including Khan Gizi
Spring, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, the Mehmandarovs' Mansion,
and the Gazanchi Church.
The guests then visited the Molla Panah Vagif Moseum-Complex and
shared their thoughts about the common literary values.
During the excursion, information was also given about the
damage caused to Azerbaijan's cultural monuments during the
Armenian occupation. Large-scale restoration work started here
after the liberation of Shusha city. At the end of the tour, the
delegation admired the view to the picturesque landscapes from
Jydyr Duzu.
Furthermore, a joint declaration was signed at the 9th meeting
of the Council of Directors of TURKSOY State Theatres.
The document envisages an expansion of cooperation between
Turkic peoples in the field of theatrical art, including the
exchange of experience.
The 10th meeting of the Council of Directors of TURKSOY State
Theatres will be held in the city of Anev in Turkmenistan. The city
has been announced as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World
2024.
Note that TURKSOY has its roots in meetings during 1992 in Baku
and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan
declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural
framework.
The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the
UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon the
signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and
Turkiye.
