Meshali Victims Demand Life Sentence For Vagif Khachatryan

The victims of the Meshali mass killing that happened in 1991
demand a life sentence for Vagif Khachatryan, the leader of the
killing, from the court, Azernews reports.
The next session of the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan
Cherkezovich, who is accused of committing genocide in Meshali
village of Khojaly district as part of illegal Armenian armed
groups, is being held today.
Nadir Akbarov, a victim, an IDP, and a resident of the Meshali
village, was heard in court. He said that Vagif Khachatran
committed mass killings in our village; he also killed my father
and mother. He noted that the Armenians surrounded the entire
village and covered it with bullets.
"As soon as I saw Vaqif, I recognized him as the perpetrator of
the crimes. This person should be given a life sentence," he
added.
Another victim, Salman Rahimov, said that when the Armenians
attacked the village, they were sleeping. He added that he was shot
in the leg.
“After that, I witnessed Armenians burning the village and
killing innocent people,” Salman Rahmanov said.
He added that Vagif Khachaturyan was the organizer and
participant of these criminal acts.
"Vagif Khachaturyan was the main organizer and participant in all
criminal acts. I request that this person be sentenced to life
imprisonment," he stressed.
The third victim, Elshad Ibadullayev also confirmed Salman's
words. The resident of Meshali, Elshad Ibadullayev approved that
Vagif Khachatryan was one of the leaders of crimes committed
against the people of Meshali village.
He noted that the Armenians were burning the whole village.
"Speaking with loudspeakers, they demanded people surrender;
however, those who surrendered were also killed," he added.
The fourth victim, Ali Behbudov, pointed out that Khachatryan
knew well all the roads of the Meshali village. He said that
Armenians surrounded the Meshali village and killed anyone who came
across them.
Ali Behbudov noted that one of the leaders of all these crimes
was Khachatryan.
"Armenians oppressed us, and Khachatryan was directly involved.
Please, this person should be sentenced to life imprisonment," he
added.
