Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Organizing FIFA World Cup 2034

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable Wednesday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on FIFA 's announcement that Saudi Arabia will organize the 2034 FIFA World Cup. His Highness wished King Salman everlasting health, further success and progress to his people and his country. (end) seo

