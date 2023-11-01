Kuwait PM Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Organizing FIFA World Cup 2034

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable, Wednesday, to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on FIFA 's announcement that Saudi Arabia will organize the 2034 FIFA World Cup. (pickup previous) seo

