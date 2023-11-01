Kuwait Amir Congratulates Antigua And Barbuda On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Wednesday to Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda Rodney Williams on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the Governor-General a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for his country. (end) jsy

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.