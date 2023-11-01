Kuwait PM Congratulates Antigua And Barbuda On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Antigua and Barbuda Rodney Williams on his country's national day. (pickup previous) jsy

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.