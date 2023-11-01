Egyptian Ambulances Entering Rafah Crossing To Transport Wounded Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Egyptian ambulances started entering Gaza Strip on Wednesday through Rafah crossing to transport wounded Palestinians.

Egyptian television broadcasted footage of the ambulances entering the crossing amidst extensive preparations to transport wounded Palestinians to Egyptian Hospitals to receive the necessary treatment, in addition to humanitarian aid convoys entering the Strip.

Egyptian media outlets reported that several individuals with foreign nationalities left Gaza Strip through Rafah border crossing.

On Tuesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly held a press conference in front of Rafah crossing during which he expressed Egypt's absolute rejection of the collective punishment used on Gaza civilians by the Israeli occupation and ensuring entering relief aids to Palestinians as soon as possible.

Since October seventh, the Gaza Strip is witnessing continuous aggression strikes by Israeli occupation artillery, leading to the death of 8,525 Palestinian, wounding more than 21,500 others, in addition to mass destruction of infrastructure and houses, while cutting off Gaza from water, electricity and fuel. (end)

