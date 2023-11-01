(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Japan Leads Asia Higher
Japan stocks led gains in the Asia-Pacific region a day after its central bank increased the flexibility around its yield curve control policy, while investors watched for a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 spiked 742.80 points, or 2.4%, to 31,601.65.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 10.7 points, or 0.1%, to 17,101.78.
The Fed will conclude its two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day, with markets expecting the central bank to stand pat on interest rates.
Data showed South Korea's October exports climbed 5.1% year-on-year, the first time in 13 months, while its factory activity saw a slightly deeper contraction.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 1.48 points to 3,571.03.
China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September, marking the first contraction since July and missing analysts' forecasts of 50.8 by a large margin. The reading mirrors the official figure released by the country's national bureau of statistics on Tuesday.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex regained 37.29 points, or 0.2%, to 16,038.56.
In Korea, the Kospi index recouped 23.57 points, or 1%, to 2,301.56.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index gained 9.03 points, or 0.3%, to 3,076.77.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 soared 93.23 points, or 0.9%, to 10,850.92.
In Australia, the ASX 200 strengthened 57.63 points, or 0.9%, to 6,838.31.
MENAFN01112023000212011056ID1107351003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.