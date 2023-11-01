(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan Leads Asia Higher

















Japan stocks led gains in the Asia-Pacific region a day after its central bank increased the flexibility around its yield curve control policy, while investors watched for a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 spiked 742.80 points, or 2.4%, to 31,601.65.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 10.7 points, or 0.1%, to 17,101.78.

The Fed will conclude its two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day, with markets expecting the central bank to stand pat on interest rates.

Data showed South Korea's October exports climbed 5.1% year-on-year, the first time in 13 months, while its factory activity saw a slightly deeper contraction.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 dipped 1.48 points to 3,571.03.

China's Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September, marking the first contraction since July and missing analysts' forecasts of 50.8 by a large margin. The reading mirrors the official figure released by the country's national bureau of statistics on Tuesday.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex regained 37.29 points, or 0.2%, to 16,038.56.

In Korea, the Kospi index recouped 23.57 points, or 1%, to 2,301.56.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index gained 9.03 points, or 0.3%, to 3,076.77.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 soared 93.23 points, or 0.9%, to 10,850.92.

In Australia, the ASX 200 strengthened 57.63 points, or 0.9%, to 6,838.31.





















