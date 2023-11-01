Japan Can't Afford To Let The Yen Go Much Lower

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan's exchange rate environment made a big turnaround in 2022 when the yen began to depreciate sharply. When it exceeded 145 yen against the US dollar by September 2022, and then 150 yen in October, the Ministry of Finance conducted two rounds of foreign exchange interventions.

Partly due to a decline in long-term interest rates in the United States from November 2022, the exchange rate returned to below 140 yen. The response from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) also contributed to the appreciation, leading to the yen reaching 130 against the US dollar by early 2023. But the yen is still considered undervalued compared to Japan's economic fundamentals, which are around 100 to 110 yen.

The extreme depreciation of the yen resumed from May 2023. Since early 2022, the yen has declined by an average of about 20% against major currencies. Against the US dollar, the yen depreciated by around 30%.

This is partly attributable to the BoJ's monetary easing policy, namely yield curve control, that was adopted in 2016. This sets short-term interest rates at negative 0.1% and aims for 0% for 10-year long-term interest rates. For the 10-year interest rate, a small fluctuation range has been permitted.

While the United States and Europe are shifting to interest rate hikes to curb inflation, the BoJ has maintained yield curve control. The widening of the interest rate differential has led to a sharp depreciation of the yen.



Market participants widely believe that the BoJ raised the fluctuation range of the 10-year interest rate from plus or minus 0.25% to plus or minus 0.5% in December 2022.