Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Third quarter 2023 Highlights



Net loss, as defined below, of $7.6 million, or $0.54 per share

Adjusted net loss, as defined below, of $5.2 million, or $0.37 per share

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, of $12.9 million

Adjusted net debt, as defined below, of $183.2 million

13.4 average rigs working during the quarter Fully burdened margin per day of $14,005

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported revenues of $44.2 million, net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.54 per share, adjusted net loss (defined below) of $5.2 million, or $0.37 per share, and adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $12.9 million.

These results compare to revenues of $49.1 million, a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.53 per share, adjusted net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.35 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, and revenues of $56.4 million, net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.30 per share, adjusted net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gallegos commented, "The third quarter of 2023 represented an inflection point for ICD.

First and most important, the third quarter represents the low point for ICD operating utilization driven by the most recent commodity downturn.

The quarter also represented the end of the transition of rigs from our Haynesville to our Permian market and the elevated rig churn associated with repositioning our fleet with customers with longer term drilling programs.

While these items weighed on our second and third quarter financial results, we believe the transition of rigs between basins and customers has positioned ICD well for the remainder of 2023 and fiscal 2024.

During the third quarter, we saw increased opportunities for incremental rig reactivations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023.

From these opportunities we have secured contract awards for two incremental rigs commencing mid-fourth quarter, and we are pursuing additional reactivation opportunities for late fourth quarter and early 2024 start.

While we are experiencing increased competition and associated dayrate pressure on these early-cycle reactivations, ICD's success so far is being driven by increased demand for rigs with our 300 series specifications.

In this regard, we completed two additional 200-to-300 series conversions during the third quarter, have already completed a third conversion in the fourth quarter, and are working on additional contract opportunities that would justify additional conversions over the next three to six months.

I am also pleased that we continued making progress toward our debt reduction goals during the third quarter, repaying an additional $5.0 million of principal on our convertible notes at quarter end, and reducing overall adjusted net debt by $8.0 million."

Quarterly Operational Results

In the third quarter of 2023, operating days decreased sequentially by 10% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's marketed fleet operated at 51% utilization and recorded 1,229 revenue days, compared to 1,601 revenue days in the third quarter of 2022, and 1,369 revenue days in the second quarter of 2023. During the third and second quarter of 2023, the Company also recognized early termination revenue of approximately $0.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

Operating revenues in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $44.2 million, compared to $49.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $56.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue per day in the third quarter of 2023 was $32,925, compared to $28,646 in the third quarter of 2022 and $34,467 in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue per day statistics exclude early termination revenue recognized during the quarter.

Operating costs in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $27.5 million, compared to $31.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Fully burdened operating costs were $18,920 per day in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $17,305 in the third quarter of 2022 and $19,005 in the second quarter of 2023.

Reported cost per day excludes Haynesville-to-Permian rig transition costs of approximately $0.8 million and $2.8 million in the third and second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Fully burdened rig operating margins in the third quarter of 2023 were $14,005 per day, compared to $11,341 per day in the third quarter of 2022 and $15,462 per day in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company currently expects per day operating margins in the fourth quarter of 2023 to fall approximately 14% sequentially driven primarily by lower average dayrates as rigs recontract in the current market environment and higher costs associated with reactivation expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $6.9 million (including $2.0 million of non-cash compensation), compared to $7.0 million (including $1.7 million of non-cash compensation) in the third quarter of 2022 and $5.2 million (including $1.3 million of non-cash compensation) in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash selling, general and administrative expenses increased sequentially due to a $1.1 million charge associated with modification and extension of an existing drilling contract with a customer, which has been excluded in the Company's calculation of adjusted net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded interest expense of $9.2 million, including $2.4 million relating to non-cash amortization of Convertible Note debt discount and debt issuance costs.

The Company has excluded this non-cash amortization when presenting adjusted net loss.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company redeemed $5.0 million of Convertible Notes at par plus accrued interest.

Drilling Operations Update

The Company currently expects to operate approximately 14.5 average rigs during the fourth quarter of 2023 and exit 2023 with 17 to 18 rigs under contract.

The Company's backlog of drilling contracts with original terms of six months or longer is $46.8 million.

This backlog excludes rigs operating on short-term pad-to-pad drilling contracts with original terms of less than six months.



Capital Expenditures and Liquidity Update

Cash outlays for capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023, net of asset sales and recoveries, were $3.9 million.



As of September

30,

2023, the Company had cash on hand of $6.0 million and a revolving line of credit with availability of $15.7 million, and net working capital of $5.8 million. The Company reported adjusted net debt as of September

30,

2023 of $183.2 million, consisting of the full amount of the outstanding Convertible Notes and outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving line of credit.

