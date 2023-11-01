Vitamin Supplements: Growing Demand For High-Quality Nutrition To Drive US$133.94 Billion Market By 2033

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Vitamin Supplement Market Analysis by Powder, Gummies, and Others, with Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast for 2023-2033

The global vitamin supplement market is anticipated to capture a valuation of US$ 57.63 billion in 2023 and US$ 133.94 billion by 2033 . The global market will likely secure a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Latest Trends in the Vitamin Supplement Market

Several factors are increasing the global market trends. A few of these latest trends in vitamin supplements are as follows:

Immune Health Focus:

Consumer are increasing the demand for better alternatives to boost their immune health and are increasing the adoption of vitamin supplements.



Vitamin D Supplement:

The growing popularity of vitamin D to enhance immune health increases the demand for vitamin supplements. These supplements improve patients' health and better outcomes.

Sustainable Sourcing: Growing awareness of environmental impacts is promoting sustainability with the adoption of natural ingredients. Consumers are seeking eco-friendly practices, increasing the demand for vitamin supplements.

Clean Labeling:

The growing trends of clean labeling

are avoiding artificial additives, fillers, and colors, which are expanding the global market trends.

Personalized Nutrition:

Key companies are offering personalized nutrition to their consumers to balance their nutrition diet by changing habits and lifestyles. These nutrients offer an abundance of vitamin blends to improve consumers' well-being.

Elderly Population:

The rising global aging population are targeting a vast quantity of vitamin supplements to improve bone health and weakness and boost energy.

Children's Supplements:

Parents prefer vitamin supplements to improve children's immune systems and develop their growth.



Antioxidants:

Consumers are rapidly increasing the adoption of vitamin supplements due to their antioxidant properties to support health. These supplements include vitamins E and C, zinc, and other minerals that reduce oxidant stress.

These are a few trends that significantly drive the global market trends.

"Rising fitness, sports, and gaming activities among consumers are directly expanding the vitamin supplements demand to grow their physics and improve health. Growing awareness towards healthy lifestyles is accelerating the demand for vitamin supplements,"

says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways:



The vitamin supplement market is registering a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 to 2033.

The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 3.6% by dominating the global market by 2033.

Germany significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 4.3%.

With a CAGR of 7.4%, Japan is rapidly advancing in the global market.

Australia is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 5.6% in the global market by 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.1%, China is likely to boom the global market by 2033. Multivitamin supplement type is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Vitamin Supplement Market: Country-wise Insights 2023-2033