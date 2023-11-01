Root Canal Market Size Worth $1.38 Billion, Globally, By 2028 - Comprehensive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root canal management is intended to minimize or eliminate bacteria from the infected root canal, prevent reinfection of the tooth, and save the natural tooth. The common symptoms of tooth damage pulp include pain, heat sensation, and swelling in the gums. When one undergoes a root canal, the infected or inflamed pulp removed, and the inside of the tooth carefully cleaned and disinfected, then filled and sealed.

According to our new research study on“Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Instruments, and Consumables); End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and Geography,” the root canal market size to grow from $1.38 billion by 2028 from $1.01 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.





Global Root Canal Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Coltene Group, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Brasseler USA, Diadent Group International, Ivoclar Vivadent Group, Mani, Inc., 3M, Septodont, Inc., and Ultradent Products, Inc. are among the key companies operating in the Root Canal market. Leading players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In December 2019, Dentsply Sirona launched TruNatomy system to ease the root canal treatment. The product offers superior procedural outcomes even in case of curved canal or limited access to root.

In June 2019, Danaher established its sister company, namely Envista Holdings Corporation. It will be a separate company in the Dental segment. This opening will lead to expanding the business of the company.

In Aug 2018, Brasseler USA launched its SmartSupply Automatic Ordering system, which is a convenient recurring delivery option. SmartSupply service is available on the company's U.S. e-commerce site, BrasselerUSA. The company recently launched its Canadian e-commerce site, Brasseler; SmartSupply enables dental professionals to pick the dental instruments instantly they need most and have them delivered automatically on a scheduled time.





Global Root Canal Market: Segmental Overview

Based on end user, root canal market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2021, the dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market, whereas the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the coming years.





Growing Geriatric Population:

The tooth loss problems are more serious and common among geriatric populations, as the process of degeneration takes up pace with age. This is can be associated with age-related changes in poor oral-health status and oral-health practices, as well as increasing stress and other socioeconomic variables later in life. As a result, the aging population may require specialist dental treatments. According to the World Population Prospects data in 2017, the number of people aged above 60 in the world is expected to double by 2050; it is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 from ~962 million in 2017. Further, according to data published in 2018 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of US adults of age 65 and above is expected to reach 98 million by 2060, which would be ~24% of the total population. Most of the older people do not have dental insurance as they use all their benefits during retirement, and federal Medicare programs do not cover routine dental care. With improvements in medical services in recent years, the life expectancy has increased across the world, particularly in developing and under-developed nations.

According to the United Nations' estimations in 2017, there are ~962 million people of age 60 and above across the world, and the number of elderly people is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030, 2.1 billion by 2050, and 3.1 billion by 2100. Moreover, as per the prediction put forth by Indian government in parliament in August 2018, 340,000 Indians will be aged 60 and above by 2050, which would be greater than the aged population of the US. Dry mouth, root decay, gum disorders, tooth loss, denture-induced stomatitis, arthritis, and various drug-related dental problems affect the elderlies, which would continue to propel the root canal market growth in the coming years.





In 2020, North America dominated the global root canal market. The market growth in the region is rising prevalence of dental diseases, growing geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding dental health are driving the market growth. Dental diseases are the most common noncommunicable diseases that affect people at least once in their lifetime. Mere toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement, and in a worse case, it may even lead to death. According to a report of the Global Burden of Diseases Study 2016, published in September 2018, oral diseases have affected ~3.58 billion people worldwide. Dental caries was ranked 11th among the most prevalent dental disease in the world, and it is a severe periodontal disease that further results in tooth loss. Thus, the prevalence of dental and oral conditions is rising worldwide, and these issues might lead to tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties, etc. Tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, etc., are the conditions that might result in tooth loss. The World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that ~60–90% of children and ~100% of adults in the world have cavities. Moreover, according to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, on average, 40 million people in the US are suffering from tooth decay problems. The ACP estimated that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to surging prevalence of cavity and tooth decay. According to the American Association of Endodontics, over 15 million root canals are performed every year, more than 41,000 root canals are performed every single day.

As per another WHO report on Tobacco and Oral Health 2018, the inequities of dental diseases still exist, and the burden of oral disease in European countries is rising. The report has also stated that a few of the APAC countries are reporting rise in oral cancer cases. Moreover, according to the Oral Health 2020 of the World Health Organization, ~3.58 billion people worldwide suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. Caries of permanent teeth affect an ~2.4 billion individuals worldwide, with 486 million youngsters suffering from the caries of primary teeth. As per the ACP's estimations, this number is expected to rise in the next two decades due to the increasing incidence of cavity and tooth decay. Therefore, governments are taking measures to control the growing burden of dental diseases, and the increasing support is propelling the numbers of endodontic treatments and other dental treatments. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) helps manage and guides the state and community programs; it also assists in planning, setting up, and evaluating school sealant programs and complement services provided by private dentists. Therefore, the rising prevalence of dental diseases is propelling the root canal market growth.









