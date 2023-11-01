Brookfield Infrastructure Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (Brookfield Infrastructure, BIP, or the Partnership) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We had strong financial results and delivered on all of our strategic initiatives to date in 2023,” said Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.“We have demonstrated our ability to use our size, scale and diversification to continue recycling capital at good valuations, while investing at higher returns on our new investments.”

For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited1 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income2 $ 104 $ 113 $ 505 $ 359 – per unit3 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.34 $ 0.17 FFO4 $ 560 $ 525 $ 1,666 $ 1,531 – per unit5 $ 0.73 $ 0.68 $ 2.16 $ 1.99



Brookfield Infrastructure reported net income of $104 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to $113 million in the prior year. Current year results benefited from the contribution associated with recently completed acquisitions and organic growth across our base business. These positive impacts were partially offset by higher borrowing costs associated with the financing of growth initiatives and lower gains on currency and commodity contracts than in the same period last year.

Funds from operations (FFO) in the quarter was $560 million, a 7% increase compared with the same period last year. Results benefited from strong base business performance reflecting higher tariffs and the commissioning of approximately $1 billion of capital projects in the past 12 months. Our financial results do not reflect the benefit of new investments this year and we are conversely impacted by nearly $2 billion of asset sales that primarily closed in the second quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter will fully reflect the contributions of our new investments, which closed right before, or subsequent to, September 30.

Segment Performance

The following table presents FFO by segment:

For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited1 2023 2022 2023 2022 FFO by segment Utilities $ 229 $ 196 $ 661 $ 551 Transport 205 203 596 587 Midstream 163 172 522 538 Data 66 60 208 178 Corporate (103 ) (106 ) (321 ) (323 ) FFO4 $ 560 $ 525 $ 1,666 $ 1,531



The utilities segment generated FFO of $229 million, an increase of 17% from the comparable period last year. Organic growth for the segment was over 10%, reflecting inflation indexation and the commissioning of approximately $500 million of capital into the rate base during the last 12 months. Current quarter results benefited from the expansion of our residential decarbonization infrastructure platform in North America and Europe, following the acquisition of HomeServe in January 2023. This positive contribution was partially offset by the sale of our interest in an Australian regulated utility in August of this year.

The transport segment generated FFO of $205 million for the quarter, with organic growth of 7% compared to the same period last year. Rates across the portfolio have broadly increased, with our global toll road tariffs increasing by 8% and our rail networks passing through rate increases of 7% compared to the same period last year. Volumes remained consistent, reinforcing the criticality of our assets despite softness in the broader global transportation network. Partially offsetting the strong underlying operational performance were higher borrowing costs at our U.K. port operations, the normalization of commodity prices at our U.S. LNG export terminal and the sale of our Indian toll road portfolio that was completed in June 2023.

FFO from our midstream segment was $163 million, a 5% decrease compared to the prior period, due to the partial sale of our interest in a U.S. gas pipeline in June of this year and the normalization of market sensitive revenues at our Canadian diversified midstream business. Results were supported by increased utilization and higher contracted cash flows across the segment compared to last year, as well as the initial contribution from the Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

FFO from our data segment was $66 million, an increase of 10% from the same period last year. The increase is attributable to the acquisitions of a European telecom tower operation in February 2023 and a European hyperscale data center platform that closed in August. The prior period included contributions from a New Zealand integrated data distribution business that was sold in June of this year.

Update on Strategic Initiatives

The market backdrop has created a strong environment for capital deployment, with returns on new investments expected to be well in excess of our 12-15% target. Our 2023 deployment is expected to provide us with some of the best risk-adjusted returns we have seen in the last decade.

The take-private of Triton, our global intermodal logistics operation, closed on September 28. Brookfield Infrastructure invested approximately $1.2 billion for a 28% interest, funded primarily using new BIPC shares as transaction consideration. We expect to generate a base case IRR above our targets, derived largely from the in-place cash yield. The leading market position and highly cash generative nature of the business provides strong operational flexibility to invest in fleet replacements and growth during favorable markets, or to harvest cash in less attractive markets.

We are also very excited about the opportunities across our data center platform, which has grown significantly following the acquisitions of Data4 and Compass that closed in August and October, respectively. Most recently, we reached an agreement to acquire a portfolio of data centers out of bankruptcy from Cyxtera, as well as the associated real estate underlying several of the sites from third-party landlords. We believe we will generate strategic value by combining Cyxtera with Evoque to create a leading retail colocation data center provider, with over 330 megawatts of capacity deployed in high demand areas across North America. The combined platform will have the scale, assets and capabilities required to provide critical infrastructure for its over 2,500 customers to support the exponential increase in demand from industry tailwinds, including AI and cloud deployments.

The total purchase price for the data centers and associated real estate underlying the sites is approximately $1.3 billion, inclusive of transaction costs and net of proceeds received from concurrently selling non-core Cyxtera sites to a third-party. Funding has been secured and will be collateralized by the combined portfolio of Cyxtera's and Evoque's data centers and associated real estate. As part of this transformative transaction, cash flow for the combined entity will undergo a step-change improvement from the real estate acquisitions, financial synergies and lease savings negotiated with Cyxtera's third-party landlords during the bankruptcy process. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Distribution and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of BIP has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.3825 per unit, payable on December 29, 2023 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2023. This distribution represents a 6% increase compared to the prior year. The regular quarterly dividends on the Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1, Series 3, Series 9, Series 11, Series 13 and Series 14 have also been declared, as well as the capital gains dividend for BIP Investment Corporation Senior Preferred Shares, Series 1. In conjunction with the Partnership's distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BIPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.3825 per share, also payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Infrastructure's Third Quarter 2023 Results, as well as Letter to Unitholders and Supplemental Information, under the Investor Relations section at .

To participate in the Conference Call today at 9:00am EST, please pre-register at . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at .

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited financial information contained herein.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at .

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $850 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to .

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of US$ millions, unaudited Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,307 $ 1,279 Financial assets 878 785 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties 50,953 37,991 Intangible assets and goodwill 29,753 20,611 Investments in associates and joint ventures 5,046 5,325 Deferred income taxes and other 9,801 6,978 Total assets $ 97,738 $ 72,969 Liabilities and partnership capital Corporate borrowings $ 5,272 $ 3,666 Non-recourse borrowings 38,846 26,567 Financial liabilities 2,579 2,067 Deferred income taxes and other 17,055 15,115 Partnership capital Limited partners 5,394 5,372 General partner 28 27 Non-controlling interest attributable to: Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 2,216 2,263 Exchangeable units/shares1 1,617 1,361 Perpetual subordinated notes 293 293 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 23,520 15,320 Preferred unitholders 918 918 Total partnership capital 33,986 25,554 Total liabilities and partnership capital $ 97,738 $ 72,969

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, except per unit information, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 4,487 $ 3,627 $ 12,961 $ 10,719 Direct operating costs (3,384 ) (2,590 ) (9,893 ) (7,808 ) General and administrative expense (100 ) (109 ) (312 ) (338 ) 1,003 928 2,756 2,573 Interest expense (640 ) (480 ) (1,775 ) (1,358 ) Share of earnings from associates and joint ventures 96 5 472 25 Mark-to-market gains 34 95 27 228 Other (expense) income (99 ) (54 ) 101 37 Income before income tax 394 494 1,581 1,505 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (142 ) (70 ) (418 ) (370 ) Deferred 4 (63 ) 9 (55 ) Net income 256 361 1,172 1,080 Non-controlling interest of others in operating subsidiaries (152 ) (248 ) (667 ) (721 ) Net income attributable to partnership $ 104 $ 113 $ 505 $ 359 Attributable to: Limited partners $ 23 $ 32 $ 184 $ 108 General partner 66 60 198 180 Non-controlling interest Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 10 13 76 45 Exchangeable units/shares1 5 8 47 26 Basic and diluted losses per unit attributable to: Limited partners2 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.34 $ 0.17

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income $ 256 $ 361 $ 1,172 $ 1,080 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures, net of distributions received 30 64 191 210 Depreciation and amortization expense 669 520 1,946 1,616 Mark-to-market, provisions and other 156 (64 ) 48 (243 ) Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (4 ) 63 (9 ) 55 Change in non-cash working capital, net (117 ) (268 ) (871 ) (573 ) Cash from operating activities 990 676 2,477 2,145 Investing Activities Net (investments in) proceeds from: Operating assets (5,970 ) (271 ) (10,145 ) (313 ) Associates 435 (193 ) 405 (589 ) Long-lived assets (616 ) (761 ) (1,612 ) (2,074 ) Financial assets 69 8 245 27 Net settlements of foreign exchange contracts 2 89 2 113 Other investing activities (10 ) - (678 ) - Cash used by investing activities (6,090 ) (1,128 ) (11,783 ) (2,836 ) Financing Activities Distributions to limited and general partners (377 ) (354 ) (1,130 ) (1,065 ) Net borrowings: Corporate 652 493 1,610 1,311 Subsidiary 777 217 3,323 1,610 Net preferred units redeemed - - - (243 ) Partnership units issued 2 3 10 11 Settlement of deferred consideration - (118 ) - (1,155 ) Net capital provided by (to) non-controlling interest 4,514 (201 ) 6,758 (232 ) Lease liability repaid and other (479 ) 323 (1,260 ) 233 Cash from financing activities 5,089 363 9,311 470 Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ (11 ) $ (89 ) $ 5 $ (221 ) Cash reclassified as held for sale - (101 ) (6 ) (131 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash (62 ) (58 ) 29 (1 ) Balance, beginning of period 1,380 1,301 1,279 1,406 Balance, end of period $ 1,307 $ 1,053 $ 1,307 $ 1,053





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 256 $ 361 $ 1,172 $ 1,080 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 669 520 1,946 1,616 Share of earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures (96 ) (5 ) (472 ) (25 ) FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures1 225 227 709 648 Deferred tax (recovery) expense (4 ) 63 (9 ) 55 Mark-to-market gains (34 ) (95 ) (27 ) (228 ) Other expense2 194 122 142 137

Consolidated Funds from Operations $ 1,210 $ 1,193 $ 3,461 $ 3,283 FFO Attributable to non-controlling interests3 (650 ) (668 ) (1,795 ) (1,752 ) FFO $ 560 $ 525 $ 1,666 $ 1,531

FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures correspond to the FFO attributable to the partnership that are generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.Other expense corresponds to amounts that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. Other income/expenses excluded from FFO primarily includes gains on dispositions of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, gains or losses relating to foreign currency translation reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income to other expense, acquisition costs, gains/losses on remeasurement of borrowings, amortization of deferred financing costs, fair value remeasurement gains/losses, accretion expenses on deferred consideration or asset retirement obligations, and gains or losses on debt extinguishment.Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, our partnership is able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are not attributable to our partnership.





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Funds from Operations per Unit For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per limited partnership unit1 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.34 $ 0.17 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 0.46 0.40 1.36 1.25 Deferred taxes and other items 0.24 0.23 0.46 0.57 FFO per unit2 $ 0.73 $ 0.68 $ 2.16 $ 1.99

Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 was 458.8 million and 458.6 million (2022: 458.2 million and 458.0 million).Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 was 772.1 million and 771.7 million (2022: 771.3 million and 771.2 million).

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC” or our“company”) (NYSE, TSX: BIPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.3825 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BIPC (a“Share”), payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2023. This dividend is identical in amount per Share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP” or the“Partnership”) on its units.

The Shares of BIPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partnership L.P. (“BIP” or the“Partnership”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BIP's units and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BIP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BIP's units and the combined business performance of our company and BIP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BIP's letter to unitholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. BIP's letter to unitholders and supplemental information are available at . Copies of the Partnership's continuous disclosure filings are available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at or on SEDAR+ at .

Results

The net income of BIPC is captured in the Partnership's financial statements and results.

BIPC reported net income of $1,009 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to $331 million in the prior year. After removing the impact of the revaluation on our own Shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS, underlying earnings were consistent with the prior year. Current period results benefited from inflation indexation across our business and capital commissioned into rate base at our U.K. regulated distribution business. These benefits were offset by transaction costs associated with the acquisition of our global intermodal logistics operation that closed in September and higher financing costs at our U.K. regulated distribution business as a result of incremental borrowings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of US$ millions, unaudited Sept. 30,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 241 $ 445 Due from Brookfield Infrastructure 1,292 566 Property, plant and equipment 13,780 4,718 Intangible assets 3,658 2,847 Investments in associates - 428 Goodwill 1,737 518 Deferred tax asset and other 2,906 656 Total assets $ 23,614 $ 10,178 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other $ 1,303 $ 781 Loans payable to Brookfield Infrastructure 26 26 Exchangeable and class B shares 3,875 3,426 Non-recourse borrowings 12,021 4,577 Financial liabilities 84 72 Deferred tax liabilities and other 2,335 1,657 Equity Equity in net assets attributable to the Partnership (315 ) (1,119 ) Non-controlling interest 4,285 758 Total equity 3,970 (361 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 23,614 $ 10,178





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 551 $ 454 $ 1,586 $ 1,394 Direct operating costs (146 ) (121 ) (442 ) (386 ) General and administrative expenses (16 ) (17 ) (49 ) (54 ) 389 316 1,095 954 Interest expense (162 ) (147 ) (476 ) (392 ) Share of (losses) earnings from investments in associates (24 ) 8 (20 ) 4 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 917 257 309 516 Mark-to-market and other (16 ) (32 ) 22 64 Income before income tax 1,104 402 930 1,146 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (93 ) (53 ) (262 ) (253 ) Deferred (2 ) (18 ) (8 ) 64 Net income $ 1,009 $ 331 $ 660 $ 957 Attributable to: Partnership $ 913 $ 229 $ 338 $ 529 Non-controlling interest 96 102 322 428





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net income $ 1,009 $ 331 $ 660 $ 957 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates, net of distributions received 24 1 23 22 Depreciation and amortization expense 59 51 171 159 Mark-to-market and other 37 51 32 (3 ) Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (917 ) (257 ) (309 ) (516 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 2 18 8 (64 ) Change in non-cash working capital, net (57 ) 19 (173 ) 14 Cash from operating activities 157 214 412 569 Investing Activities Disposal of (investments in) associates 435 - 435 (455 ) Purchase of long-lived assets, net of disposals (122 ) (122 ) (381 ) (375 ) Purchase of financial assets and other (53 ) - (57 ) (71 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries (3,086 ) - (3,086 ) - Cash used by investing activities (2,826 ) (122 ) (3,089 ) (901 ) Financing Activities Net capital provided by (to) non-controlling interest 2,629 (276 ) 2,466 (412 ) Net (repayments) borrowings (65 ) (50 ) (7 ) 1,520 Settlement of deferred consideration - - - (1,037 ) Cash from (used by) financing activities 2,564 (326 ) 2,459 71 Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ (105 ) $ (234 ) $ (218 ) $ (261 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash (10 ) (13 ) 14 57 Balance, beginning of period 356 512 445 469 Balance, end of period $ 241 $ 265 $ 241 $ 265