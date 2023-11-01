Mosquito Repellent Industry Thrives Amidst Health Awareness And Natural Ingredient Trends

The global mosquito repellent market is on the rise, with a market size of US$ 4.7 billion in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 6.6 billion by 2028. This growth is projected to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the period 2023-2028.

The Fight Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Mosquito repellent products are chemical substances applied to the skin, clothes, or other surfaces to prevent mosquito bites. These products are available in various forms such as aerosols, creams, sticks, repellent fabrics, pump sprays, and liquids, providing protection against mosquito bites and the associated skin eruptions and rashes.

The market for mosquito repellents is witnessing a surge due to the increase in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Rising health awareness among consumers is also driving the demand for mosquito repellents globally. Moreover, the globalization of markets and improved living standards, especially in emerging economies like India, China, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, and others, are supporting market growth. Consumers' growing preference for natural and organic products has led to the introduction of mosquito repellents containing ingredients such as thyme oil, neem oil, citronella oil, and lemon eucalyptus oil.

Key Market Segmentation

The global mosquito repellent market is segmented based on product type, ingredients type, and distribution channel:

By Product Type:



Coils

Mats

Cream

Oils

Vaporizer Others

By Ingredients Type:

Natural Ingredients



Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Citronella Others

Synthetic Ingredients



DEET

Permethrin

Picaridin Others

By Distribution Channel:



Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Others

By Region:



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global mosquito repellent market include 3M Company, New Avon Company, Clariant International Ltd., Coghlan's Ltd., Dabur International Limited, Enesis Group, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co. Ltd., PIC Corporation, Qingdao Benzo New Materials Co., Ltd., Quantum Health, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Van Aroma, and Vertellus Holdings LLC.

