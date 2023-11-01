Martin Marietta Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Achieved Record Quarterly Consolidated Revenues, Profitability and Margins

Aggregates Gross Profit Per Ton Increased 42.4 Percent to $7.89 Robust Earnings Growth Reinforces Benefits of Value-Over-Volume Strategy Raised Adjusted EBITDA Guidance RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the“Company”), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third-Quarter Highlights

(Financial highlights are for continuing operations)

Quarter Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share) 2023 2022 % Change Total revenues 1 $ 1,994.1 $ 1,811.7 10.1 % Gross profit $ 676.0 $ 487.8 38.6 % Earnings from operations $ 566.6 $ 405.9 39.6 % Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 430.3 $ 291.2 47.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 2 $ 705.2 $ 533.1 32.3 % Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $ 6.94 $ 4.67 48.6 %





1 Total revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues. 2 Earnings from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates, and acquisition and integration expenses, or Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta.



Ward Nye, Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated,“We are pleased to again report record quarterly results for nearly every financial and operational measure, including continued world-class safety incidence rates. These extraordinary results demonstrate the earnings power of our business, driven by our team's disciplined execution of our proven value-over-volume commercial strategy. Our commitment to safety, enterprise excellence and the steady advancement of our strategic plan underpins our track record of success and our confidence to continue delivering attractive growth.



"Consistent with our aggregates-led product focus, on October 31, 2023, we closed the sale of our Tehachapi, California cement plant for $315 million, which largely concludes planned asset sales from the 2021 Lehigh Hanson West acquisition. This divestiture not only improves our product mix, but also provides additional balance sheet flexibility to redeploy the proceeds into pure-play aggregates acquisitions.

“The results for the quarter and through nine months underscore our confidence that Martin Marietta will continue to outperform in the near-, medium- and long-term as we benefit from our business-mix portfolio and carefully curated coast-to-coast footprint. Specifically, we see increased investment in large infrastructure and manufacturing projects across the United States. These positive trends provide an attractive counter-balance to the slowing in warehouses, private light nonresidential and residential construction, which have been impacted by tightening credit conditions. Notably however, the single-family residential sector, remains fundamentally underbuilt, particularly in key Martin Marietta Sun Belt markets. As such, we fully expect demand in these end markets to accelerate when inflation moderates and restrictive monetary policy eases.”

Mr. Nye concluded,“Our outstanding year-to-date results, despite reduced product shipments, underscore the durability of our business, the vitality of our chosen geographies, the efficacy of our value-over-volume market approach, as well as our ability to adapt to the challenges inherent in the current volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. With robust, multi-year demand from infrastructure and U.S.-based manufacturing, coupled with an attractive commercial environment, Martin Marietta is well-positioned to deliver compelling results and superior shareholder value for the foreseeable future."

Third-Quarter Financial and Operating Results

(All financial and operating results are for continuing operations and comparisons are versus the prior-year third quarter, unless otherwise noted)

Building Materials Business

The Building Materials business generated record revenues of $1.9 billion, a 10.5 percent increase. Gross profit increased 38.4 percent to a record of $649.5 million.

Aggregates

Third-quarter aggregates shipments decreased 7.3 percent, as softer demand in certain Midwest and Southwest markets was partially offset by continued strength in key Southeast markets. Pricing increased 20.0 percent, or 17.2 percent on a mix-adjusted basis, due to the cumulative effect of January 1, 2023 and mid-year 2023 pricing actions.

Aggregates gross profit increased 32.1 percent to a record of $440.6 million as pricing growth more than offset lower shipments and higher costs, underscoring the benefits of the Company's value-over volume commercial philosophy.

Cement

Cement shipments of 1.1 million tons were relatively flat while pricing increased 18.9 percent, or 18.6 percent on a mix-adjusted basis, as largely sold-out conditions continue to drive robust pricing momentum.

Cement gross profit increased 61.5 percent to a record $108.7 million.

Downstream businesses

Ready mixed concrete revenues increased 25.3 percent to $285.2 million while gross profit increased 81.8 percent to $34.1 million.

Asphalt and paving revenues increased 14.6 percent to a record of $359.9 million. Likewise, gross profit increased 33.0 percent to a record of $66.1 million, as lower natural gas and liquid asphalt, or bitumen, costs augmented pricing growth.

Magnesia Specialties Business

Magnesia Specialties revenues of $75.5 million were flat as softer demand for chemical products was offset by strong pricing improvement in both chemicals and lime product lines. Gross profit increased 3.6 percent to $21.4 million, as energy cost moderation and higher pricing more than offset lower operating leverage.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $972.5 million compared with $560.7 million for the prior-year period, reflecting the growth in net earnings.

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment additions for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $464.1 million.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company returned $278.2 million to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. As of September 30, 2023, 12.7 million shares remained under the current repurchase authorization.

The Company had $647.6 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand and $1.20 billion of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities as of September 30, 2023.

Revised Full-Year 2023 Guidance

The Company's 2023 guidance excludes businesses classified as discontinued operations.

2023 GUIDANCE (Dollars in Millions) Low * High * Consolidated Total revenues1 $ 6,735 $ 6,855 Interest expense $ 165 $ 170 Estimated tax rate (excluding discrete events) 21 % 22 % Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 1,095 $ 1,195 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 2,050 $ 2,150 Capital expenditures $ 575 $ 625 Building Materials Business Aggregates Volume % change3 (5.0 )% (4.0 )% ASP % change4 18.0 % 20.0 % Gross profit $ 1,350 $ 1,410 Cement, Ready Mixed Concrete and Asphalt and Paving Gross profit $ 513 $ 533 Magnesia Specialties Business Gross profit $ 90 $ 100





* Guidance range represents the low end and high end of the respective line items provided above. 1 Total revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta. 3 Volume change is for aggregates shipments, inclusive of internal tons, and is in comparison to 2022 shipments of 207.7 million tons. 4 ASP change is for aggregates average selling price and is in comparison to 2022 ASP of $16.68 per ton.



Preliminary View of 2024



Aggregates shipments are expected to be relatively flat, as strong demand from public infrastructure and heavy nonresidential projects of scale will partially offset an anticipated softening in the interest-rate sensitive, private light nonresidential and residential sectors. The Company anticipates low double-digit aggregates pricing growth as carryover effects from 2023 together with January 1, 2024 price increases will offset continued inflationary pressure from the recent acceleration in energy-related costs. Notably, the incremental benefits of any 2024 mid-year pricing actions are not included in this preliminary view.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measures are included in the Appendix to this earnings release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate the Company's operating performance and, when read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate the Company's ongoing business, performance from period to period and anticipated performance. In addition, these are some of the factors the Company uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit or .

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Statements of Earnings

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Total Revenues $ 1,994.1 $ 1,811.7 $ 5,169.0 $ 4,684.2 Total Cost of Revenues 1,318.1 1,323.9 3,629.8 3,615.1 Gross Profit 676.0 487.8 1,539.2 1,069.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses 108.1 94.9 324.1 296.0 Acquisition and integration expenses 3.3 1.8 4.5 6.1 Other operating income, net (2.0 ) (14.8 ) (15.3 ) (177.4 ) Earnings from Operations 566.6 405.9 1,225.9 944.4 Interest expense 40.8 42.8 125.1 126.4 Other nonoperating income, net (14.3 ) (7.3 ) (49.2 ) (40.1 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense 540.1 370.4 1,150.0 858.1 Income tax expense 109.9 79.2 237.4 189.4 Earnings from continuing operations 430.2 291.2 912.6 668.7 (Loss) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of income tax (benefit) expense (13.6 ) 4.1 (25.8 ) 14.3 Consolidated net earnings 416.6 295.3 886.8 683.0 Less: Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1 ) - 0.4 (0.2 ) Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta $ 416.7 $ 295.3 $ 886.4 $ 683.2 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Martin Marietta Per Common Share: Basic from continuing operations $ 6.96 $ 4.67 $ 14.73 $ 10.73 Basic from discontinued operations (0.22 ) 0.07 (0.42 ) 0.23 $ 6.74 $ 4.74 $ 14.31 $ 10.96 Diluted from continuing operations $ 6.94 $ 4.67 $ 14.69 $ 10.69 Diluted from discontinued operations (0.22 ) 0.06 (0.42 ) 0.23 $ 6.72 $ 4.73 $ 14.27 $ 10.92 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 61.8 62.3 61.9 62.4 Diluted 62.0 62.5 62.1 62.5





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Operating Segment Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Total revenues: Building Materials: East Group $ 814.3 $ 773.6 $ 2,079.0 $ 1,866.9 West Group 1,104.3 962.4 2,850.6 2,582.9 Total Building Materials 1,918.6 1,736.0 4,929.6 4,449.8 Magnesia Specialties 75.5 75.7 239.4 234.4 Total $ 1,994.1 $ 1,811.7 $ 5,169.0 $ 4,684.2 Earnings (Loss) from operations: Building Materials: East Group $ 295.2 $ 239.4 $ 631.6 $ 478.0 West Group 283.0 159.7 617.3 477.2 Total Building Materials 578.2 399.1 1,248.9 955.2 Magnesia Specialties 16.9 16.5 60.8 58.4 Total reportable segments 595.1 415.6 1,309.7 1,013.6 Corporate (28.5 ) (9.7 ) (83.8 ) (69.2 ) Total earnings from operations $ 566.6 $ 405.9 $ 1,225.9 $ 944.4 Interest Expense 40.8 42.8 125.1 126.4 Other nonoperating income, net (14.3 ) (7.3 ) (49.2 ) (40.1 ) Total earnings from continuing operations before

income tax expense $ 540.1 $ 370.4 $ 1,150.0 $ 858.1





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Product Line Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amount % of

Revenues Amount % of

Revenues Amount % of

Revenues Amount % of

Revenues (Dollars in Millions) Total revenues: Building Materials: Aggregates $ 1,216.3 $ 1,130.7 $ 3,279.6 $ 2,945.0 Cement 199.1 168.2 565.3 469.0 Ready mixed concrete 285.2 227.7 776.5 745.4 Asphalt and paving 359.9 314.0 658.7 586.4 Less: Interproduct sales (141.9 ) (104.6 ) (350.5 ) (296.0 ) Total Building Materials 1,918.6 1,736.0 4,929.6 4,449.8 Magnesia Specialties 75.5 75.7 239.4 234.4 Consolidated total revenues $ 1,994.1 $ 1,811.7 $ 5,169.0 $ 4,684.2 Gross profit (loss): Building Materials: Aggregates $ 440.6 36.2 % $ 333.6 29.5 % $ 1,049.5 32.0 % $ 743.6 25.3 % Cement 108.7 54.6 % 67.3 40.0 % 249.0 44.1 % 144.8 30.9 % Ready mixed concrete 34.1 11.9 % 18.7 8.2 % 80.7 10.4 % 55.3 7.4 % Asphalt and paving 66.1 18.4 % 49.7 15.8 % 82.1 12.5 % 63.0 10.7 % Total Building Materials 649.5 33.8 % 469.3 27.0 % 1,461.3 29.6 % 1,006.7 22.6 % Magnesia Specialties 21.4 28.3 % 20.6 27.2 % 74.1 30.9 % 70.9 30.2 % Corporate 5.1 NM (2.1 ) NM 3.8 NM (8.5 ) NM Consolidated gross profit $ 676.0 33.9 % $ 487.8 26.9 % $ 1,539.2 29.8 % $ 1,069.1 22.8 %





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Balance Sheet Data September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited (In millions) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 647.6 $ 358.0 Restricted cash - 0.8 Restricted investments (to satisfy discharged debt and related interest) - 704.6 Accounts receivable, net 1,047.5 785.9 Inventories, net 993.1 873.7 Current assets held for sale 45.8 73.2 Other current assets 83.4 80.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,352.7 6,316.7 Intangible assets, net 4,476.3 4,497.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 374.9 383.5 Noncurrent assets held for sale 307.3 372.5 Other noncurrent assets 589.2 546.7 Total assets $ 14,917.8 $ 14,993.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt, including discharged debt $ 399.5 $ 699.1 Current liabilities held for sale 1.3 4.5 Other current liabilities 740.3 742.0 Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) 3,944.7 4,340.9 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 20.1 21.8 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,007.1 2,012.5 Total equity 7,804.8 7,172.8 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,917.8 $ 14,993.6





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Consolidated net earnings $ 886.8 $ 683.0 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 384.6 380.3 Stock-based compensation expense 39.0 34.3 Loss (Gain) on divestitures, sales of assets and extinguishment of debt 4.7 (190.7 ) Deferred income taxes, net (1.9 ) (1.0 ) Other items, net (8.4 ) (1.0 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (264.4 ) (237.9 ) Inventories, net (130.3 ) (87.0 ) Accounts payable 45.1 18.1 Other assets and liabilities, net 17.3 (37.4 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 972.5 560.7 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (464.1 ) (309.1 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 11.0 Proceeds from divestitures and sales of assets 98.3 679.1 Proceeds from sale of restricted investments related to discharge of long-term debt 700.0 - Purchase of restricted investments to discharge long-term debt - (704.6 ) Investments in life insurance contracts, net 6.8 2.2 Other investing activities, net (14.7 ) (3.0 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Investing Activities 326.3 (324.4 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of debt (700.0 ) (54.5 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (13.1 ) (11.1 ) Debt issuance and extinguishment costs (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Dividends paid (128.2 ) (118.1 ) Repurchases of common stock (150.0 ) (150.0 ) Distributions to owners of noncontrolling interest (0.5 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 0.8 0.6 Shares withheld for employees' income tax obligations (18.8 ) (26.1 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (1,010.0 ) (359.5 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 288.8 (123.2 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 358.8 258.9 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 647.6 $ 135.7





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Operational Highlights Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Total Shipments (in millions) Aggregates tons 55.9 60.2 (7.3 )% 152.2 160.1 (5.0 )% Cement tons 1.1 1.1 0.2 % 3.2 3.2 (2.0 )% Ready mixed concrete cubic yards 1.8 1.7 3.6 % 5.1 5.9 (14.6 )% Asphalt tons 3.9 3.7 5.7 % 7.0 6.9 1.2 % Average unit sales price by product line

(including internal sales): Aggregates (per ton) $ 19.98 $ 16.65 20.0 % $ 19.72 $ 16.41 20.2 % Cement (per ton) $ 177.48 $ 149.24 18.9 % $ 172.93 $ 139.64 23.8 % Ready mixed concrete (per cubic yard) $ 160.43 $ 132.64 20.9 % $ 152.79 $ 125.32 21.9 % Asphalt (per ton) $ 65.58 $ 61.45 6.7 % $ 65.71 $ 61.21 7.4 %



MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; acquisition and integration expenses; and the nonrecurring gain on divestiture (Adjusted EBITDA) is an indicator used by the Company and investors to evaluate the Company's operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by generally accepted accounting principles and, as such, should not be construed as an alternative to earnings from operations, net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta or operating cash flow.