Rick Sterrett Joins Blue Fusion As CEO, Bringing Extensive Expertise In Business Growth And Value Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bruce Parkman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blue FusionFAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Fusion , a leading innovator in data analysis solutions , is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Sterrett as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a distinguished career in scaling early-stage companies, venture capital, and startups, Rick will be pivotal in driving Blue Fusion's growth and market expansion strategies.Rick Sterrett is an experienced C-suite executive and investment partner known for his Fortune 500 business acumen and leadership in capital raising, strategic partnerships, and technology commercialization. With a wealth of expertise across various industries, including healthcare/life sciences, supply chain, government, and the public sector, Rick has a proven track record of transforming startups into successful, revenue-generating businesses.Throughout his career, Rick Sterrett has:- Transformed startup and early-stage companies into profitable, viable businesses, delivering strong ROI within investment horizons.- Developed forward-looking strategies for globalization, market diversification, product innovation, and multi-channel distribution, infusing industry insights.- Cultivated customer-driven, market-focused, and fiscally disciplined organizations capable of adapting to evolving technology and customer demands.Rick Sterrett's appointment as CEO of Blue Fusion signifies the company's commitment to accelerating its growth and expanding its presence in the data analysis solutions market and beyond. His specialization in helping startups scale for growth aligns perfectly with Blue Fusion's mission to redefine the industry and provide cutting-edge solutions."We are thrilled to welcome Rick Sterrett to the Blue Fusion team as our new CEO. His exceptional experience and leadership in scaling early-stage companies make him a valuable addition to our company," said Bruce Parkman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blue Fusion. "With Rick's expertise, we are well-positioned to continue our innovation and market expansion journey."Rick Sterrett added, "I am excited to join Blue Fusion and contribute to its ongoing success. The company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of data analysis aligns with my passion for helping early-stage companies scale and thrive. Together, we will shape the future of data connectivity and analysis."About Blue Fusion: Blue Fusion's patented technology provides automated data normalization of disparate data and sensor technology for Artificial Intelligence and Analytics. The company's award-winning technology provides rapid connectivity to disparate databases and federated“no code” queries that normalize data with one click to build customized data fabric for analytics, saving time and money. Blue Fusion – All Your Data, All the Time .

Don Fried

Blue Fusion



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn