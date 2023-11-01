(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) United Thinkers releases a new guide on Payments API

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- United Thinkers, a New York-based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider, has released a new guide on Payments API and best integration practices for a broad segment of businesses.United Thinkers is releasing a new document describing the most important aspects a SaaS or other company should look at when selecting an optimal Payments API for its business model. The document provides guidance for those who plan the payment integration process, want to take all necessary features into account and avoid common pitfalls along the way. Its primary purpose is to explain how to properly select a Payments API best suited for integration needs and how to proceed with integration without making common mistakes that may lead to serious issues further down the road.Each part of the guide focuses on a certain topical aspect related to Payments API. The introductory sections of the document outline the API concept and key capabilities a SaaS platform might expect from a Payments API. These include processing of card-present payments, recurring billing, merchant onboarding, reporting, and balance reconciliation. Subsequent sections explain the main Payment API selection criteria and pricing options and provide useful tips on how to make your integration project a success. The tips address such issues as smooth data exchange between a SaaS platform and a payment gateway, mechanisms for handling transaction declines and errors, as well as PCI-compliant card data storage and flow management strategies.“Accepting payments is an essential component of any business model. Having worked within the industry for fifteen years now, we have gained experience helping different categories of businesses, including SaaS companies, complete payment integrations enabling them to accept electronic payments. We know firsthand that selection of an optimal Payments API is an essential part of any integration project, while features of a truly flexible API go far beyond payment processing functions, and the cheapest Payments API is not always the best one,” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis“The unified payment processing API has always been one of the strongest points of our omni-channel payment technology, UniPay Gateway. So, now we have decided to consolidate our experience of helping diverse companies with payment integrations into a comprehensive guide on the subject and share it with our existing and prospective customers. Businesses often underestimate the complexity of the payment integration process. As a result, they lose precious time and make costly mistakes along the way. Therefore, our new guide provides valuable practical advice and useful tips on how to make your integration project a success.”The new guide on Payments API complements the already impressive library of educational materials and resources provided by United Thinkers. It is available at . In the nearest time, new high-quality content on relevant topics will become available in our resource hub, so stay tuned.About UniPayThe appeal of the UniPay Platform is the open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as the advanced APIs and wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules ( ):UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and a mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.To receive more information, please contactAbout United Thinkers ( )United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay Gateway is the company's flagship product. For more information about payment processing vision of UniPay, please visit our blog at

