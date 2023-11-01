Award Winning Author Julie Ryan Mcgue To Release Essay Collection On Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Belonging Matters: Conversations on Adoption, Family, and Kinship by Julie Ryan McGue

Named a five star read by The Wishing Shelf and Readers' Favorite, Belonging Matters is a highly anticipated release.

- Laurie Scheer, writing mentor/instructorCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As an adoptee and an author, Julie Ryan McGue 's writing centers around identity, belonging and making sense of it all. Belonging Matters : Conversations on Adoption, Family, and Kinship is McGue's second book which follows the publication of her award winning memoir, Twice a Daughter.The collection of essays in Belonging Matters aims to support the adoption community while creating a conversation with those not directly touched by adoption. The collection explores the pursuit of identity and the boundaries of family and kinship. It challenges the reader to embrace all of who they come to be, and to discern with whom and where they belong. Because belonging defines the human experience, and it is what nourishes one's spirit, fuels one with purpose, and compels one to soar beyond the limitations of lived experience.Belonging Matters: Conversations on Adoption, Family, and Kinship has received rave reviews.Jeff Hoffman, author of Other People's Children, says, "McGue examines her own experience with adoption and reunion under the bright light of identity and belonging. The result forces a reconsideration of what it means to be placed for adoption, what it means to adopt, and, more broadly, what it means to fit within a family."Carlyn Montes De Oca, award-winning author of Junkyard Girl: A Memoir of Ancestry, Family, Secrets, and Second Chances, writes, "I was intrigued by the author's sensitive perspective, impressed by her scope of knowledge, and found comfort in her heart-felt stories about what family means to her. Ultimately, I rejoiced in Julie's hard-won wisdom as though it were my own."Laurie Sheer, writing mentor and instructor, says, "Trusted, best-selling and well loved author Julie McGue's observations and wisdom surrounding the world of adoption, belonging, and kinship are on display within this collection of astute and reader-friendly passages bursting with truth and encouragement. Whether you read this book from cover-to-cover or casually pick up the volume and choose a daily or random selection, your life will be enhanced as you realize the true meaning of family, belonging, and being loved. From being humble and grateful to realizing your true passion and pretty much every topic in-between, Belonging Matters, shines through and through with every page. You'll feel the support of a universal energy of family and kinship all around and who doesn't want that? Enjoy and embrace this book, your own family will thank you."Julie Ryan McGue's essay collection is vulnerable, honest, and salient. McGue's writing brings forth new perspective on the lived experience of adoptees, and speaks to the ever present desire that all humans share: feeling like one belongs.Belonging Matters: Conversations on Adoption, Family, and Kinship by Julie Ryan McGue is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Wednesday November 1, 2023.

