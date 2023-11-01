Canned Legumes Market To Surpass US$ 4.74 Billion By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising urbanization, higher income, and busy lifestyles drive growth in North American canned fruits industry.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to FMI, the global canned legumes market size is projected to reach US$ 3.05 billion in 2023 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% as canned foods become more widely accepted. During the forecast period, manufacturers are likely to introduce canned legumes to meet this growing demand, and the market is expected to reach US$ 4.74 billion by 2033.A busy lifestyle and an increasing household income in developed and developing regions will continue to drive the global market in the upcoming years. This is the result of the growing demand for healthy and convenient ready-to-cook foods. The global food market is growing due to the rising number of working population groups, particularly dual-income households.Canned legumes offer a wealth of essential nutrients, making them an attractive addition to various diets. They are rich in protein, carbohydrates, and fiber, as well as providing valuable vitamins and minerals like vitamin B, copper, iron, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc. These nutritional benefits have catapulted canned legumes into the spotlight, particularly in vegan and vegetarian diets.Request Sample Copy of the Report:Since canned legumes are a rich source of plant-based proteins, the demand for them has increased as consumers' health concerns rise as a result of the increased number of working populations, particularly dual-income households. Due to the growing popularity of ethnic foods, lentils and chickpeas are expected to gain importance in the coming years.What makes canned legumes even more appealing is their low-fat content, including minimal saturated fat and cholesterol. This makes them a healthier choice for individuals looking to maintain a balanced and heart-healthy diet while enjoying the benefits of plant-based nutrition. As dietary preferences continue to evolve, canned legumes remain a versatile and nutritious choice for a wide range of meal options.Competitive Landscape:In the canned legumes market, there are numerous international and regional players competing, making it highly competitive. Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Alimenco Srl; Bush Brothers & Company; Conagra Brands; Co-op Food; Del Monte Food, Inc.; Del Monte Pacific Limited (Nutriasia, Inc.); Eden Foods, Inc.; Faribault Foods, Inc.; Fujian Chenggong Canned Food Co., Ltd.; Fujian Chenggong Fruits & Vegetables Food co.,ltd; General Mills, Inc.; Goya Foods, Inc.; Kyknos; Napolina; SATKO; Supermercados Mayoristas Yaguar S.A.; Teasdale Foods, Inc.; Teasdale Latin Foods; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; The Kraft Heinz Company; and Yichang Tianyuan Canned Food Co., Ltd.It is a highly consolidated market, with these players holding the significant share. Companies are focusing on price, quality, ingredients, and promotions to gain a dominant market share. These companies are investing more in research and development (R&D) to develop consumer-driven flavors and ingredients to expand their presence and maintain their position in the market.Recent Developments:A vegan-friendly canned sausage and bean product was introduced by The Co-op Food Company in April 2019. In addition to baked beans that are flavored with tomato sauce, herbs, and spices, chickpeas and lentils will gain popularity due to their shorter cooking times in the upcoming years. As consumers become more accustomed to dried foods, precooked and ready-to-eat varieties are becoming increasingly popular.The Bush Brothers brand partnered with Beanstalk, a global brand extension and licensing company, in June 2020. Market Segmentation

By Type
Navy Beans
Peas
Chickpeas
Others

By Type of Category
Conventional
Organic

By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online Retail Stores
Convenience Stores
Others

By Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
East Asia  About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

