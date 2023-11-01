Proact Safety CEO Presented Opening Keynote At Washington Governor's Industrial Safety And Health Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, led the opening keynote“Bridge to Excellence : Building Capacity for Sustainable Performance” on September 27th at the Washington Governor's ISH Conference .Based on the new best-selling book, Bridge to Excellence, this keynote highlights the five capacities required for safety excellence and explores how they synergize to produce excellent, sustainable results. As we move from a“have-to” to a“want-to” culture, from compliance to culture, or from good to great, visual models are critical tools that allow leaders to identify precisely where they are, where they want to go, and what to focus on to get there. Since 2008, the Bridge to Safety Excellence model has been a visual representation thousands of organizations have leveraged to convey the precise elements to be addressed, to close the gap between compliance and culture, and to discover where they are on the path to sustainable excellence. Join this session to explore where you and your organization are, and learn how to address each component, step by step, as you progress toward excellence.For more information about ProAct Safety events, visit .ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAYShawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and engagement. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at .ABOUT PROACT SAFETYProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at .

