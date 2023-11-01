Author Jill E. Schultz To Release Brave New Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liberated: Releasing the Dark Cloud of Shame by Jill E. Schultz

Liberated shines a light on survivors of childhood sexual trauma.

- Jill E. SchultzCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After years of healing on her own, Schultz broke free from the shame and self-loathing that had paralyzed her for forty-one years. Following years of praying for her purpose, Schultz finally realized her life's work is to release people from shame and change the lens through which people see how children who have been sexually abused innocently and curiously experiment with other children. Liberated : Releasing the Dark Cloud of Shame was born from this realization.In Liberated, Jill E. Schultz courageously shares her story, shedding light on a taboo topic untouched until now. She bravely opens up about the aftermath of her own childhood trauma that led her down a curious path of experimentation with other children when she was only a child herself, and the years she spent in shame and self-loathing.Inside these pages, readers will meet brave people who share their personal stories of painful chapters of childhood where confusion led them to paths they didn't understand. Readers will see these same people turn inward to find forgiveness and self-love, reshaping lives that were once overshadowed by pain and shame into lives filled with purpose.Liberated is more than a book; it's a lifeline for those trapped by shame. If readers share Schultz's story, it proves that they are not alone. It stands as proof that transformation is real and possible and is a reminder that the past doesn't define the future. Regardless of one's past, they possess the strength to create a life that they love: a life that dreams are made of.Schultz's book details her own story, as well as the stories of other brave souls which underscores the fact that nobody is alone in their experiences and feelings. Knowing that so many others had similar experiences became both a powerful source of light on Schultz's own path, and a call to action to share her story.Liberated is a valiant piece of literature that brings this taboo topic out of the shadows so that people can overcome their shame and live the life of their dreams. Whether readers have suffered from sexual abuse or have a secret, any kind of secret, Schultz's approach to releasing any kind of shame will leave readers free to create a space for love, success, and abundance.Excerpt from the book:"As I started to share my story and as this book began to unfold, miracle after miracle happened and several beautiful and brave people came forward and said“Me too.” Your story is my story; you are not alone."Liberated: Releasing the Dark Cloud of Shame by Jill E. Schultz is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Wednesday November 1, 2023.

Camille Brown

Red Clover Digital

