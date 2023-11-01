U.S. Coffee Machine Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 9.1 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steam coffee machines hold a dominant market share, accounting for 69.5% of U.S. coffee machine sales.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The coffee machine market in the South-Western United States holds a commanding 27.8% market share, and it is anticipated to experience a 5.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next decade. Following closely behind is the coffee machine market in the Western United States, with a 24.5% market share and an expected 5.5% CAGR increase.The U.S. coffee machine market size presently holds a market worth $5.5 billion and is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth is anticipated to lead to a market value of $9.1 billion by the conclusion of 2032, resulting in a substantial dollar opportunity of $3.7 billion throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Anticipated market growth in the near future is driven by a growing population of coffee enthusiasts, resulting in an increased demand for coffee machines in both commercial and residential settings. Furthermore, the integration of cutting-edge technology and the introduction of automatic coffee machines are expected to further bolster this trend.Growth Trends and Market Outlook for Coffee Machines in the United StatesIn the ever-evolving coffee machine market, prominent manufacturers are introducing innovative coffee-making equipment and solutions tailored to the specific preferences of end users. As the use of coffee machines continues to rise in various establishments such as restaurants, café chains, and hangout spots across the United States, it is positively impacting the overall market growth.Key Companies Profiled- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.- Sunbeam Products, Inc.- The J.M. Smucker Company- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company- Newell Brands- Farmer Bros Co.- National Presto Industries Inc.- LUIGI LAVAZZA S.P.AEmbracing Consumer Shifts: Simplified and Automated Coffee MachinesManufacturers are keen on addressing the evolving preferences of coffee enthusiasts. To save time and ensure consistent coffee flavor, they are offering simplified and automated coffee machines. As a result, the market for automatic coffee machines is gaining substantial popularity in both domestic and commercial settings.- In the short term, the increase in the coffee-drinking population in the United States is expected to bolster market demand.- The medium term foresees enhanced adoption of automated coffee machines for both commercial and residential applications, supporting sustained growth.- Long Term (2028-2032): Technological Advancements and InnovationIn the long term, market demand is likely to be further fueled by the incorporation of technological advancements and product innovation.From 2017 to 2021, the coffee machine market in the United States experienced a growth rate of 3.5%. According to a recent analysis by Fact, a prominent market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.A comprehensive analysis of market share by type and region reveals that steam coffee machines dominated the market with a substantial 69.5% share in 2021.Surging Coffee Consumption in Homes and CafésThe number of coffee enthusiasts has seen significant growth in recent times.Based on data from the National Coffee Association (NCO), coffee consumption among American consumers has surged by over 60%. This remarkable trend is anticipated to drive rapid growth in the coffee industry throughout North America, consequently leading to a substantial rise in demand for coffee machines in the years to come. The expanding coffee consumer base is a pivotal force propelling the coffee machine market in the United States.Increasing Popularity of Coffee Machines in Commercial SettingsCoffee machines have become indispensable appliances in commercial environments, fulfilling a crucial role in various settings such as corporate offices, college campuses, healthcare facilities, restaurant chains, and social gatherings. Whether it's fueling productivity during business meetings or fostering casual social interactions during free time, coffee machines have found their place in the heart of these spaces.The consumption of coffee not only serves as a source of alertness but also contributes to enhanced productivity for those who partake. Consequently, as the utilization of coffee machines in commercial locations continues to grow, it is foreseeable that the sales of these machines will experience a notable uptick in the near future.The Expensive Nature of Automated Coffee MachinesThe rising trend of daily takeaway coffee consumption has become a hallmark of the modern workforce. Consumer lifestyles are evolving, with an increasing demand for swift coffee service, prompting the continual advancement of cutting-edge automatic coffee machines.In order to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology, prominent manufacturers are investing substantially in state-of-the-art products. This integration, however, comes with a steep price tag, and the high cost of automated coffee machines is anticipated to act as a limiting factor for market expansion.Nonetheless, manufacturers are actively working to introduce more budget-friendly coffee machines, which could attract consumers and offer some support to market growth in the upcoming years.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive Landscape:In the United States coffee machine market, companies are actively expanding their production capabilities to keep pace with the surging demand for coffee-making systems. Furthermore, they are channeling investments into the development of cutting-edge coffee machines, including the introduction of special models with exciting new features that have gained significant traction among consumers.The integration of automation into coffee machines and the provision of tailored solutions are also playing pivotal roles in fostering market growth.- Notably, in 2021, The J.M. Smucker Company and JDE Peet forged a strategic partnership that promises to fortify their presence in the liquid coffee industry. This collaboration encompasses aspects such as production, product development, and the innovative evolution of foodservice equipment.- Another significant development occurred in 2020 when Farmer Bros Co. entered into a strategic partnership with NuZee, Inc. This venture was established with the goal of leveraging manufacturing capacity to introduce innovative coffee and tea products across the United States.In a recently published report, Fact has furnished comprehensive insights into various aspects of the market, including the pricing strategies of key coffee machine manufacturers, their regional positioning, sales growth, production capacity, and prospects for technological advancement.Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Coffee Machine Market Growth : Expanding at a CAGR of 5.1%, the global coffee machine market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 17 billion in 2023 to US$ 28 billion by the end of 2033.Europe Coffee Machine Market : The European coffee machine market is predicted to be valued at US$ 8.2 billion by the end of 2032 registering impressive growth at 6.7% CAGR over the 2022-2032 assessment period. 