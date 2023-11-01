Exact Sciences To Participate In November Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS ), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.



Stifel Healthcare Conference, New York

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. ET



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET



Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, Miami

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at .

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Megan Jones

Exact Sciences Corp.

[email protected]

608-535-8815

SOURCE Exact Sciences Corporation