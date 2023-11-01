Bridgemark Strategies Launches Bridge Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free, Curated Advisor Database Helps Advisors Looking to NextGen Talent and Those Looking to Purchase Books of Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgemark Strategies, the comprehensive independent consultancy for financial advisors and financial advisory firms seeking strategic planning, execution and advice in transitions and M&A, today announced the launch of Bridge Marketplace, a curated database of financial advisory owners looking to add next generation talent of advisors to their firm. The site also offers a listing of advisors that are willing to be successors or next generation and are willing to switch firms for the right opportunity.

Bridge Marketplace is a free service. Bridge Marketplace is the first and only search engine created specifically for advisors interested in finding like-minded successors by geographic area.

Today, there are over 300,000 financial advisors working in the United States. While more than 80% of those professionals are not interested in changing firms, that leaves over 50,000 advisors at any given time considering a change. When coupled with current demographic realities – the average advisor is 56 years old, 33% of the total population expects to retire in 10 years and 40% of advisors do not have a succession plan – the need for this kind of tool has never been greater.

"Most of the market is focused on selling practices," explained Jeff Nash, CEO and Co-Founder of Bridgemark Strategies. "Bridge Marketplace, on the other hand, is focused on supporting advisors in finding NextGen partners and those interested in securing a sensible succession strategy. The platform enables advisors to find partners, taking a recruitment approach to this issue as opposed to a deal-focused structure."

Built to bring together the best elements of digital real estate shopping and data-enabled online dating, Bridge Marketplace is a place where buyers interested in being a successor or acquiring a business outright, can find sellers in their region interested in finding a NextGen successor or selling a part or all of their business.



"The biggest challenge advisors face is sustaining growth, and it is much easier to achieve this goal with targeted and strategic acquisitions. However, there are so many more buyers than sellers. Bridge Marketplace creates an inside track for advisors to find a potential match using an interface many already use, similar to their favorite online real estate site. Matching these advisors together now enables both parties to work together in the shorter term and develop succession plans that serve both their interests over the long-term."

