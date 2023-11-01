Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Scallop And Offers Extra Yield For A Limited Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 1, 2023.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Scallop and Offers Extra Yield For a Limited Time

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Scallop , a next generation peer-to-peer Money Market for the Sui ecosystem. This provides OKX users access to assets like SUI, USDC, USDT and ETH through variable interest rate lending pools governed by a DAO.

For a limited time , users can earn extra yield and rewards when they stake USDC or SUI with Scallop on the OKX Wallet.

1. High yield (31% + 8%) APR on SUI and (23% + 6%) on USDC

2. Stake SUI/USDC into pools for rewards

Scallop is the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, Scallop is dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and digital asset self-administration tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders.

OKX Wallet is a powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.