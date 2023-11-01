ISHO Announces Mega Price Drop, Makes Luxury Furniture Affordable

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: The popular lifestyle brand ISHO has launched a“mega” price drop, in an effort to make luxury furniture accessible to all. The move allows customers to infuse their personal style into their living spaces while navigating current inflation. The price drop is designed to cater to families and offices alike.

With over 4,500 thoroughly curated furniture pieces, sorted into 50 distinct collections, ISHO ensures that every customer finds a style that truly expresses his/her personality, be that contemporary designs, utmost in comfort, or timeless classics, said a release.

Favourites from the mega price drop include ISHO's melrose ebony double sofa, bushwick conference table, smithfield queen bed, monza waterproof dark swing and others.

ISHO's collections are available on their website ( and at the ISHO store and experience centres in the capital's Baridhara, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur and Uttara.

