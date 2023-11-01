ARC (Association Of Related Churches) Offers Insights Into Recent Launch Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC (Association of Related Churches ) recently held its fourth successful ARC Launch Church Planter Training event of 2023. This most recent training event was held in September in Carlsbad, California, and was hosted by Pastors Jason and Corrie Graves of Daybreak Church.



In addition to the ARC Lead Team, more than 60 people attended the ARC Launch Church Planter Training event. All attendees received the "nuts and bolts" information about what it takes to launch an ARC church.

The attendees were treated to talks by some familiar faces in the ARC Church family, all of whom shared information on a wide range of topics that planters of ARC churches commonly encounter throughout their journey of starting a new life-giving church.

Some of the topics and speakers included Josh Roberie and "Start with Why;" Steve Robinson, who spoke on leadership; Andy and Christy Cass' presentation on "Building Your Church Brand;" Marc Poland, who spoke on "Funding the Vision" and "The Impact of Outreach;" and Noah Herrin's session on the "Growth Track."

In addition, an "Ethics of Church Planting Panel" was led by ARC church leaders, including Aaron Lindsey, Noah Herrin, Jason Laird, and Marc Cleary.

One of the main tenets of ARC (Association of Related Churches ) is that no one should do ministry alone. The ARC Resource Partners are organizations that are committed to helping build God's Kingdom.

They help the organization provide the best resources possible to all ARC churches. ARC was fortunate that representatives from some of these partners were able to attend the ARC Launch event on-site to meet those in attendance and to offer support for them and their local ARC churches.

The Resource Partners who were in attendance at the ARC Launch Church Planter Training event included Bridges for Peace, Church Phone, Compassion International, Convoy of Hope, Field Day, One Child, OneHope, Outreach Inc., Parable, Portable Church Industries, Radiant Printing, Regal Theatres, Subsplash, THINQ Media , Tithe, Vapor Ministries, Visit Planner, VIVID, and Wesleyan Investment Foundation.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) exists to see a thriving church in every community so that they can reach more people with the message of Jesus. The organization is a cooperative of independent churches, all of which come from different backgrounds, networks, and denominations.

In addition to resources and information, ARC churches can qualify for matching funding to help them get their new church off the ground. ARC strives to see churches in every community that not only launch and survive but thrive.

For more information about ARC (Association of Related Churches), please visit arcchurches .

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus. ARC's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, fostering the widespread dissemination of the life-changing message of Jesus. Established in 2000, ARC has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches.

