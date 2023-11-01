David Decamillis Appointed As Chief Revenue Officer At Techmedics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Managed IT Service Sales and Marketing Expert with Over 16 Years Experience Joins Forces with Techmedics, a National MSP

- David DeCamillis, CRO at TechmedicsPASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Techmedics , a leading national Managed Service Provider (MSP) with a distinguished track record spanning over two decades, is thrilled to announce the appointment of David DeCamillis as their new Chief Revenue Officer, effective November 1st, 2023.Techmedics, headquartered in Pasadena, CA, also maintains offices in Dallas, TX, and Denver, CO. As a Woman and Minority owned company, Techmedics has been at the forefront of delivering Managed IT services to a diverse array of businesses across the United States for more than 24 years.David DeCamillis, a seasoned and accomplished professional in the MSP industry, brings a wealth of experience to Techmedics. Prior to joining the team, he served as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Applied Tech, an MSP that successfully merged with Platte River Networks (PRN) in 2022. With a career spanning 16 years, DeCamillis has consistently demonstrated his leadership and innovation in driving sales and marketing efforts for top national MSPs.DeCamillis's remarkable achievements extend beyond his professional accolades. He was honored as one of Colorado's Top 10 Salespeople in 2014 by CoBiz Magazine, a testament to his exceptional sales acumen. Furthermore, his dedication to fostering diversity within the technology industry is exemplified by his creation of the Women in Technology Scholarship in 2012, a collaboration with Denver Public Schools aimed at empowering high school women pursuing technology-focused degrees.In addition to his impressive career accomplishments, DeCamillis was the driving force behind the Denver Biz Tech Expo, a highly successful annual event that attracted over 1,000 attendees during its eight-year run. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation align perfectly with Techmedics' mission to continually evolve and provide cutting-edge solutions to its clients."Joining Techmedics as Chief Revenue Officer is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a company that has consistently set the standard in managed IT services. I'm excited to be a part of this dynamic team and look forward to driving revenue growth, innovation, and excellence in our services," said David DeCamillis.Techmedics is confident that David DeCamillis's strategic vision, sales expertise, and passion for innovation will play a pivotal role in driving the company's revenue growth and contributing to its ongoing success."David's a great addition to our team and will significantly advance our long-term vision. Having known David for the last 13 years, I have witnessed him not only become an exceptional sales and marketing leader but also evolve into a widely admired and esteemed figure within our industry. His role will be pivotal as he spearheads the synchronization of our sales, marketing, and customer success departments, aimed at enhancing both the customer experience and the growth of our company," said James Moon, CEO Techmedics.“We are thrilled to welcome David DeCamillis to Techmedics. With his expertise and leadership, we are confident that we can continue to provide exceptional IT services to our clients and expand our market presence. This strategic hire not only strengthens our executive team but also emphasizes our commitment to diversity and inclusion of women in the field of IT,” said Helen Moon, co-founder and President at Techmedics.David DeCamillis's appointment at Techmedics marks an exciting new chapter for the company as it continues to be a leader in providing managed IT services, driving innovation, and serving businesses nationwide.For more information and media coverage, please visit , email or call 213-425-0108.About TechmedicsTechmedics is a managed IT services provider with a proactive support model, known for their expertise in small and medium-sized businesses, and infrastructure technologies. Founded in 1999, Techmedics has served hundreds of companies, from small businesses to Fortune 100 clients, globally. Techmedics helps businesses get the most out of their technology investments by offering flexible IT support plans for any sized business, in any industry.

