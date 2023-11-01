Alternative Digital Platform LUCA Closes Pre-Series A Round At $2.7 Million (JPY 400 Million)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUCA Japan completed Pre-A round

LUCA Japan's cumulative raised amount since its inception to approximately $4.2 million (JPY 630 million).

- Dai WatanabeTOKYO, JAPAN, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- (Conversion rate used in this press release is US$1=JPY150)LUCA Japan closed its Pre-Series A funding round in October by raising $2.7 million (JPY 400 million) from VCs and angel investors. This brings the cumulative raised amount since its inception to approximately $4.2 million (JPY 630 million).LUCA Japan aims for“Bridging the Gap in Alternative investment” and operates digital platform“LUCA”. LUCA provides digital access to alternative investments, including but not limited to private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and private credit. It is committed to providing world-class investment opportunities with simple and efficient solutions for broader investors in Japan and abroad. LUCA Japan release the beta version of its digital platform in late November 2022, and launched its first fund product in April 2023. To approach eligible investors, LUCA Japan is building relations with B2B partners, high net worth individuals, and the family office community.Delight Ventures, a Japanese VC, led the Pre-Series A Round as lead investor. Other investors who participated in this round include 4 individuals and the following 5 VCs:-Delight Ventures-Mizuho Innovation Frontier-FINOLAB-QR Investment and Carbon Ventures-Shizen CapitalKeiko Sydenham, CEO of LUCA Japan, said,“We are excited to have supportive investors both from independent VCs and CVCs of financial institutions, who are providing meaningful advice and support to grow our business as potential long-term strategic partners. We believe that alternative investing is a necessary piece for Japanese investors to achieve long-term wealth. Our digital solution will make this asset class more accessible for broader investors. We also aim to promote cross-border investment through our digital solutions. The raised capital in this round will help realize our vision in diverse channels. We are excited to work with the great VCs and investors.”Mr. Dai Watanabe, Managing Partners of Delight Ventures, said,“Investment by alternative funds, particularly in businesses through Private Equity (PE) and Private Debt Funds, play a crucial role in the economic growth of various countries. Their importance is increasingly recognized, as business news reports indicate. The global trend of investors expanding their allocations in these sectors is understandable, given their strong track record and low correlation with other asset classes. However, it's undeniable that Japan's investment capital, especially from high-net-worth individuals and small to medium-sized institutional investors, has limited access to alternative assets compared to other developed countries. This situation results in a significant lag in the diversity of investment opportunities in the country.In this context, the management team of LUCA Japan, led by Ms. Sydenham, is poised to bring transformative changes. With their extensive experience in alternative investments and technology, they are expected to significantly impact the formation of Japan's national wealth. From the first time I met Ms. Sydenham, her enthusiasm and insight deeply impressed me, leading me to offer an investment. As Delight Ventures, being involved with this exceptional team is a great honor, and I eagerly anticipate our collaboration.”Mr. Junichi Ikeda, CEO of Mizuho Innovation Frontier, said, "LUCA's digital platform opens up alternative investments that were previously limited to selective investors. We have high expectations for LUCA's leadership in expanding the choice of alternative investments for a broad range of investors and look forward to future business expansion through our collaboration."Ms. Chie Ito, President and CEO at FINOLAB Co., Ltd., said "We have been supporting LUCA since its early days. Our vision is to provide investment opportunities in alternative investments to a wide range of Japanese investors. LUCA has successfully launched its alternative investment funds and is steadily increasing its user and partner companies. We look forward to closely witnessing LUCA's growth. Although there are challenges to overcome, we will continue to offer full support."Mr. Fumio Hamano, QR Investment Co., Ltd., President and CEO, Co-GP of Hokuriku Regional Venture Fund: "While the Hokuriku region is characterized by affluent households with a high rate of homeownership, the concept of 'investment' beyond savings is just beginning to take hold. LUCA's digital platform has the potential to transform individual investors into participants in alternative investments, shifting from savings to investment. We hope to promote the democratization of alternative investments and improve the return on investment for household financial assets, which have reached JPY 2000 trillion ($13.3 trillion)."Mr. Matthew Romaine, Shizen Capital LLC, said "Japan is already experiencing the generational transfer of wealth at an unprecedented scale. LUCA is a pioneering platform offering alternative investment products to the next generation, and we are delighted to support their journey."About LUCA Japan Co., Ltd.LUCA Japan, established in July 2021, was co-founded by CEO Keiko Sydenham, Motoya Kitamura, and VC manager Headline Asia. It aims to improve efficiency of and access to alternative investment for investors as a one-stop digital solution. LUCA Japan will provide various investment opportunities such as private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure funds. LUCA Japan is a member of Fintech Association of Japan.

Keiko Sydenham

LUCA Japan, Co., Ltd.

+81 3-6822-2060

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn