County Of Bexar, TX Revolutionizes Right-Of-Way Permitting With Opengov

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Faced with the challenge of processing approximately 1,200 Right-of-Way (ROW) permits each month and staff working overtime to stay within the 30-day Texas State statute, the County of Bexar, TX urgently sought a modern solution for its permitting needs. They found a reliable partner in OpenGov , the leader in permitting software for our nation's local governments.Nestled in the heart of Texas, the County of Bexar aimed to modernize its ROW permitting process and stay within State statutes, all while improving the experience for its customers. OpenGov, with its customer portal, online payments, and workflow automation features, was the ideal choice for this forward-thinking County.The County of Bexar can anticipate a significant transformation with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing . This strategic move will enable the County to process ROW permits efficiently, automate workflows, and provide customers with a convenient portal for online payments. Most importantly, it will ensure that staff no longer have to work late nights and weekends, all while staying in compliance with the State statute, providing both customers and employees with a streamlined and user-friendly experience.Bexar County joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

