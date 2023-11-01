PBOC In A Liquidity Dilemma Of Crucial Proportions

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Any staffers at People's Bank of China headquarters planning a vacation in the last two months of 2023 are almost surely hitting the“cancellation” button.

No major monetary authority is likely to be busier than Beijing's between now and

January 1

than the one

Pan

Gongsheng leads as governor. In the last 24 hours alone, the PBOC made headlines by, first, signaling a fresh liquidity surge to halt a jump in money market rates and then doing the opposite by draining about US$15 billion from money markets .

It dramatizes the ways in which the PBOC is caught between Federal Reserve rate hikes in Washington, Bank of Japan dovishness in Tokyo and credit market volatility everywhere else.

Add in China's economic downshift, capital fleeing Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks, and enduring investor concerns about regulatory uncertainty in Beijing and it's easy to see why holiday plans are likely being canceled at PBOC central.

Pan's balancing act is made more precarious by the fact neither US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell nor BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda knows where the next two-to-six months will take their respective monetary policies.

The US economy continues to surprise to the upside, growing at a barn-burning

4.9% annualized pace in the third quarter. Wages in Japan continue to underwhelm, taking BOJ tapering off the table.

The PBOC's balancing act at home is getting dicier, too. At the same time, the yuan is under downward pressure, PBOC officials are trying to limit stimulus so that progress in reducing leverage and unproductive lending isn't squandered. Yet there's also a need to prop up a slumping economy and channel liquidity to troubled property developers.

Now, there's an added test for Pan's leadership team: President Xi Jinping's new push to reduce debt risks plaguing local governments in order to increase economic dynamism around the nation.

At a twice-a-decade policy meeting of the Central Financial Work Conference this week, attended by Xi, officials unveiled plans for a long-term mechanism to clean up municipal balance sheets.

Naturally, it will fall to the PBOC to grease the skids via liquidity as local governments dispose of bad debts. The enterprise will echo the role the BOJ played in the early 2000s to facilitate the discarding of toxic loans undermining what was then Asia's biggest economy.

PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng has markets dissecting his every move. Image: BBC Screengrab