Kuwait Weather Forecast: Light Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Wed. - Fri.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) Unstable weather with a chance of light scattered showers, thundery at times, are expected later tonight until early Friday, according to a meteorologist.
The rainy conditions were caused by a surface low pressure accompanied by moist air rising into the atmosphere creating mid and low-level cumulus clouds, said Official at Kuwait Meteorological Center, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi to KUNA.
Intermittent strong winds causing elevated dust levels and reduced visibility in some areas are expected which would lead to an increase in sea wave heights exceeding 6 feet, along with the potential for foggy conditions, concluded Al-Qarawi. (end)
