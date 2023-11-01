Kuwait Amir Congratulates Algeria On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulating him on his country's national day. His Highness wished the President good health and Algeria all progress and prosperity. (end) nhq

