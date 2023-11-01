Letter From Community Made Public As Official Document At UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The letter from the Western Azerbaijan Community to the UN High
Commissioner for Human Rights was made public as an official
document of the highest organs of the organization, This was
reported by the community, Azernews reports.
It should be reminded that on August 10, 2023, the community of
Western Azerbaijan sent a letter to the UN High Commissioner for
Human Rights, Folker Türk with a detailed legal assessment of the
massive violation of human rights as a result of ethnic cleansing
in Armenia against Azerbaijanis and preventing them from returning
to their homes.
This appeal was recently published as official documents of the
UN Security Council and General Assembly, as well as official
documents of the UN Security Council and General Assembly on the
items on prevention of genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against
humanity, and eradication of racism and xenophobia.
The Community recalled that the document obliges UN human rights
institutions to conduct impartial and comprehensive investigations
into the mentioned human rights violations, to assist Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia to return to their homes in safety and
dignity, as well as to punish those who carried out ethnic
cleansing, destruction of cultural and historical heritage, and
perpetrators of violence, and calls for efforts to bring to justice
those who prevent the return of the expelled Azerbaijanis.
The circulation of the appeal as official documents of the
highest UN bodies has strengthened the grounds for systematic
consideration by UN bodies of the right to return Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia.
The Community will continue its international efforts to ensure
the right to peaceful, safe, and dignified return in accordance
with the Concept of Return.
