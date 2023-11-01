Master Plan Of Zangilan City Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has
signed a decree to approve the master plan of the city of
Zangilan.
The master plan envisages the development of the city until
2040.
MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107350696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.