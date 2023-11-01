               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Master Plan Of Zangilan City Approved


11/1/2023 6:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a decree to approve the master plan of the city of Zangilan.

The master plan envisages the development of the city until 2040.

