I International Theatre Festival Of TURKSOY Takes Place In Shusha

The final declaration of the 9th meeting of the Board of Directors of State Theatres of TURKSOY member countries was signed in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The I International Theatre Festival of TURKSOY is held in Shusha and Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and the declaration of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" for 2023. The 150th anniversary of the establishment of the professional national theatre of Azerbaijan and the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY.

The Ministry of Culture reports that the 9th meeting of the board of directors of state theatres of TURKSOY member countries was held in Shusha within the framework of the festival.

The meeting was attended by TURKSOY member countries - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan, as well as directors of state theatres from the observer countries of the organization - the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Gagauz region (Moldova).

Oleg Amirbekov, Advisor to the Minister of Culture, made a speech, welcomed the participants, and wished success to the work of the meeting.

Later, a video dedicated to the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY was shown.

It was noted at the event that the international theatre festival held with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to the promotion of stage art, language, and traditions of the Turkish people.

After hearing the speeches of representatives of other republics, a joint declaration of the 9th session of the Council of State Theatre Directors of TURKSOY member countries was signed.

The document stipulated the expansion of cooperation between Turkish peoples in the field of theatre, exchange of art on stage, etc. issues were reflected in the document.

It was noted that the 10th meeting of the board of directors of state theatres of TURKSOY member countries will be held in Turkmenistan's Anev, which has been declared the "cultural capital of the Turkic world" for 2024.

At the end, the representatives of the participating countries were presented with certificates.

It should be noted that the I International Theatre Festival of TURKSOY will last until November 4.