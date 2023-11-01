I International Theatre Festival Of TURKSOY Takes Place In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The final declaration of the 9th meeting of the Board of
Directors of State Theatres of TURKSOY member countries was signed
in Shusha, Azernews reports.
The I International Theatre Festival of TURKSOY is held in
Shusha and Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Heydar
Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and the
declaration of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World"
for 2023. The 150th anniversary of the establishment of the
professional national theatre of Azerbaijan and the 30th
anniversary of TURKSOY.
The Ministry of Culture reports that the 9th meeting of the
board of directors of state theatres of TURKSOY member countries
was held in Shusha within the framework of the festival.
The meeting was attended by TURKSOY member countries -
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and
Turkmenistan, as well as directors of state theatres from the
observer countries of the organization - the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus and the Gagauz region (Moldova).
Oleg Amirbekov, Advisor to the Minister of Culture, made a
speech, welcomed the participants, and wished success to the work
of the meeting.
Later, a video dedicated to the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY was
shown.
It was noted at the event that the international theatre
festival held with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the
Republic of Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to the
promotion of stage art, language, and traditions of the Turkish
people.
After hearing the speeches of representatives of other
republics, a joint declaration of the 9th session of the Council of
State Theatre Directors of TURKSOY member countries was signed.
The document stipulated the expansion of cooperation between
Turkish peoples in the field of theatre, exchange of art on stage,
etc. issues were reflected in the document.
It was noted that the 10th meeting of the board of directors of
state theatres of TURKSOY member countries will be held in
Turkmenistan's Anev, which has been declared the "cultural capital
of the Turkic world" for 2024.
At the end, the representatives of the participating countries
were presented with certificates.
It should be noted that the I International Theatre Festival of
TURKSOY will last until November 4.
