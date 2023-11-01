Ombudsman Holds Educational Events Within Framework Of Children's Rights Month

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Within the framework of Children's Rights Month, the Western
Regional Center of the Ombudsman organized legal and educational
events in Ganja and Goygol, Azernews reports.
"Rights are for all of us" and "Let's say no to violence!"
events were held in Ganja city mixed-type orphanage for preschool
and school-age children of Ganja city executive authority and Ganja
city integrated training boarding-type gymnasium. At the events,
information was given about the activity of the Commissioner in the
field of protection of children's rights, and the activity of the
Ombudsman's 916 Call Center was brought to attention. Then child
labor, bullying and other issues were discussed and students'
questions were answered.
The next legal-educational event was organized jointly by the
Western Regional Center of the Ombudsman and the Goygol District
Executive Power at the Goygol Youth House on the topic "Right to
information and the importance of protection from harmful
information". The participants of the event were informed about the
laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On children's rights" and "On
protection of children from harmful information", and the
importance of protecting children from harmful information that
negatively affects their physical or mental health was
emphasized.
