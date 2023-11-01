Science And Education Ministry Attends Opening Of Digital Printing House At UNEC

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev attended the
opening of the newly created Digital Printing House, Career Centre,
and Discussion Hall at UNEC, Azernews reports.
Before the opening, Minister Emin Amrullayev and Rector
Professor Adalat Muradov visited the monument erected in memory of
the martyred students and graduates of UNEC, laid flowers at it and
paid tribute to the light memory of the Shehidis (martyrs).
Then Emin Amrullayev familiarised himself with the newly
established UNEC Digital Printing House. The Minister was told that
the printing house is equipped with high-speed equipment that meets
the most modern requirements for printing and binding of books and
magazines, as well as the production of advertising products on all
types of materials.
The minister also inspected the examination hall. It was noted
that all conditions have been created in the examination hall for
200 people to take the exam at the same time.
Emin Amrullayev was also acquainted with the renovated Career
Centre equipped with modern technologies. The minister was told
that the centre has ample opportunities for corporate training,
meetings with representatives of the public and private sectors,
and career discussions.
Then, in the new Discussion Hall, which meets modern
requirements, extensive discussions were held on topical issues of
higher education with the participation of Minister Emin
Amrullayev, Rector Adalat Muradov, vice-rectors, deans, and heads
of relevant structures. Rector Adalat Muradov proposed to open a
UNEC branch in Garabagh.
