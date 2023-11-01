Tarnavskyi: Ukrainian Soldiers Firmly Hold Defense In Avdiivka Section

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russians lost more than 380 people and 32 units of military equipment in Tavria direction. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense in Avdiivka section.

"In general, the enemy launched 37 airstrikes, carried out 39 combat engagements and launched 1,112 artillery strikes in Tavria direction," General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, posted on Telegram .

He stated that Ukrainian soldiers were firmly holding the defense in Avdiivka section. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne, and Pervomayske were unsuccessful.

According to the commander, missile and artillery units of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops performed 1,146 fire missions during the day. The enemy lost 381 people. Five invaders surrendered.

In addition, 32 military equipment units were destroyed, in particular two tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, five artillery systems, an anti-tank system, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, nine vehicles and four units of special equipment.

"At the same time, the offensive operation in Melitopol section continues," Tarnavskyi said.