Azerbaijan Assents To Master Plan For Development Of Zangilan By 2040

development plan of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district until 2040 has
been approved, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan
Ali Asadov.
To note, on October 29, 1993 Zangilan fell under Armenian
occupation during the first Karabakh war. The valiant Azerbaijani
Army gained a glorious victory in the second Karabakh war and
liberated the city from the occupants on October 20, 2020.
