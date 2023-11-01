               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Assents To Master Plan For Development Of Zangilan By 2040


11/1/2023 6:09:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The general development plan of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district until 2040 has been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

To note, on October 29, 1993 Zangilan fell under Armenian occupation during the first Karabakh war. The valiant Azerbaijani Army gained a glorious victory in the second Karabakh war and liberated the city from the occupants on October 20, 2020.

