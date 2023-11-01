Azerbaijan's Central Bank Anticipates Reasonable Financing Resources For Smes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. One of the key
initiatives being implemented by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
(CBA) to increase the depth and diversification of the capital
market is the expansion of investment instruments, the CBA said,
Trend reports.
The CBA stated that, as another step in this direction, the
Central Bank's Board of Directors adopted the "Rules for the issue
of mass offering and circulation of investment securities by
international organizations in which the Republic of Azerbaijan
participates," which went into effect on October 31, 2023.
"These rules were developed taking into account the opinions of
international financial organizations and outline the requirements
for the registration of securities issuance by these organizations
in the local market, disclosure of information, as well as
requirements for the placement of securities and making changes to
the terms of issuance," the CBA explained.
"Following the implementation of these rules, international
organizations are expected to increase the issuance of securities
in the local market, support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan,
provide access to long-term, affordable funding resources for small
and medium-sized business enterprises (SMEs), and expand the range
of liquid securities instruments available in the securities
market," the bank added.
SMEs have a leading position in the provision of economic growth
and employment in Azerbaijan.
The turnover of SMEs in the country last year increased by 19
percent to 38.8 billion manat ($22.8 billion) compared to 2021.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107350689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.